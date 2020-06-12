Stephanie McMahon Reveals What WWE Is Doing To Address Racism Across The Company

After George Floyd was tragically killed by a police officer in Minnesota, many WWE Superstars came forward to show support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Even WWE issued a statement where they ‘condemned racial injustice’. Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Female Quotient where she talked about ‘racial inequality’ and revealed the importance of ‘speaking out’. She also revealed the things WWE is doing to address the issue

Also Read l WWE Racism: WWE Statement On George Floyd's Murder Supports Protestors, Condemns Racial Injustice

While talking to Female Quotient CEO Shelley Zalis, WNBA star Rushia Brown and sports broadcaster Anne Marie Anderson, Stephanie McMahon revealed that ‘speaking out’ is very important. Stephanie McMahon said that sometimes “we might not all say exactly the right thing,” but it’s essential to have a voice. “Dr King’s words ring so true to me: ‘In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends,’” added the WWE CBO.

It's so important we all speak to our children about the current state of the world and provide positive antiracist messages. Thank you @RushiaB, @AnneMAnderson and @StephMcMahon for this discussion. Hate is taught. We can be intentional in teaching love. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/EmD2ZK4uAK — Shelley Zalis (@ShelleyZalis) June 10, 2020

Also Read l WWE Racism: When Vince McMahon dropped the N-Word on John Cena in misguided 2005 skit, WWE fans react

Stephanie McMahon statement: Stephanie McMahon reveals what WWE is doing to address racial issues

Stephanie McMahon said WWE is doing a lot of things to make sure there are no racial issues in the company. McMahon revealed that WWE is doing various pieces of training and using different platforms to encourage its employees to speak up about a problem. Stephanie McMahon said that they are letting their employees know that they are being heard and the company is taking various actions to ‘end’ the problem. “We’re looking to partner with a few different organisations to make sure we’re able to amplify and use our platforms in the best way possible,” Stephanie McMahon stated.

“Education being primary. We’re not ready to make any formal announcement, but we’re getting further down the pike in something that will be meaningful for the community,” Stephanie McMahon added.

Also Read l WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming, complete match card, preview, when and where to watch: WWE News

Stephanie McMahon’s position as Chief Brand Officer (CBO) makes this an official statement from the company. A couple of days ago, Stephanie McMahon’s husband and top WWE executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque also showed support to the movement and revealed that WWE is taking various steps to address racial issues across the company.

Also Read l Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev reveal the gender of their baby, WWE superstars react: WWE News