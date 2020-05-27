When Vince McMahon Dropped The N-Word On John Cena In Misguided 2005 Skit, WWE Fans React

After WWE CEO Vince McMahon fired Hulk Hogan in 2015 for using the N-word in a private video, fans were quick to point out that he himself used the word ten years ago on WWE TV. During a segment at the Survivor Series 2005 PPV, Vince McMahon said the N-word to John Cena in front of Booker T and Sharmell, leaving them stunned. When Hulk Hogan heard about the incident, he criticised Vince McMahon’s judgment. The WWE Universe, on the other hand, called Vince McMahon a hypocrite and advised him to bring Hulk Hogan back.

However, WWE later released a statement saying that there was a big difference between the two incidents. A WWE spokesperson told TMZ that everyone recognizes what Vince McMahon did “was an outlandish and satirical skit involving fictional characters, similar to that of many scripted television shows and movies.” WWE also claimed that Vince McMahon consulted both Booker T and Sharmell before they shot the segment. Hulk Hogan, on the other hand, used the word in public.

Here’s how fans reacted to the incident

This is the funniest WWE moment ever: when Vince McMahon SAID THE N WORD TO JOHN CENA. AND THEN HAD BOOKER T AND SHARMELL, TWO BLACK PEOPLE, STAND THERE AND OVERHEAR THE WHOLE THING. WHAT IS WRONG WITH VINCE LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/iSiz4jYpIO — Spookii (@PrinceSpookii) May 26, 2020

that video of vince mcmahon saying the n word is hilarious as hell. john cena's reaction, vince's walk, the other guy's (i dont know much about wrestling) reaction, the other guy's friend's face (as i said i dont know much about wrestling). that video is the funniest shit ever. — Ian money man 🌹 (@ianchillingman) May 23, 2020

To be honest I don't know why people are shocked about Vince and #wwe and its racism. Vince McMahon said the "N" word on tv....Triple H vs Booker...do yall not remember the racist shit said in that feud???? — Monica (@MonicaHluv) October 28, 2019

Survivor Series 2005 PPV

Both John Cena and Booker T won their respective matches and got a positive response from the fans. John Cena vs Kurt Angle was critically acclaimed because of which their storyline was extended. Apart from John Cena vs Kurt Angle, fans also loved the main-event Survivor Series match and the Triple H vs Ric Flair match. However, matches like Theodore Long vs Eric Bischoff were highly criticised. In the end, the Survivor Series 2005 was an average PPV with a well-executed main event.

What happened at the Survivor Series 2005 PPV

Singles match: Juventud defeated Simon Dean

Singles match: Theodore Long defeated Eric Bischoff

WWE United States Championship: Booker T defeated Chris Benoit

WWE Women's Championship: Trish Stratus (c) defeated Melina

Last Man Standing match: Triple H defeated Ric Flair

WWE Championship match: John Cena (c) defeated Kurt Angle

5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match: Team SmackDown (Batista, Bobby Lashley, JBL, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio) defeated Team RAW (Big Show, Carlito, Chris Masters, Kane and Shawn Michaels)

