Last Updated:

When Vince McMahon Dropped The N-Word On John Cena In Misguided 2005 Skit, WWE Fans React

During a segment at the Survivor Series 2005, Vince McMahon said the N-word to John Cena in front of Booker T and Sharmell, leaving them stunned.

Written By
Adil Khan
Vince Mcmahon

After WWE CEO Vince McMahon fired Hulk Hogan in 2015 for using the N-word in a private video, fans were quick to point out that he himself used the word ten years ago on WWE TV. During a segment at the Survivor Series 2005 PPV, Vince McMahon said the N-word to John Cena in front of Booker T and Sharmell, leaving them stunned. When Hulk Hogan heard about the incident, he criticised Vince McMahon’s judgment. The WWE Universe, on the other hand, called Vince McMahon a hypocrite and advised him to bring Hulk Hogan back.

However, WWE later released a statement saying that there was a big difference between the two incidents. A WWE spokesperson told TMZ that everyone recognizes what Vince McMahon did “was an outlandish and satirical skit involving fictional characters, similar to that of many scripted television shows and movies.” WWE also claimed that Vince McMahon consulted both Booker T and Sharmell before they shot the segment. Hulk Hogan, on the other hand, used the word in public.

Also Read l Vince McMahon WWE: McMahon sends a heartfelt message to Roman Reigns on his birthday: WWE news

Here’s how fans reacted to the incident

Also Read l Vince McMahon WWE: Brock Lesnar looked like a Viking to Vince McMahon when he first saw him: Jim Ross

Survivor Series 2005 PPV

Both John Cena and Booker T won their respective matches and got a positive response from the fans. John Cena vs Kurt Angle was critically acclaimed because of which their storyline was extended. Apart from John Cena vs Kurt Angle, fans also loved the main-event Survivor Series match and the Triple H vs Ric Flair match. However, matches like Theodore Long vs Eric Bischoff were highly criticised. In the end, the Survivor Series 2005 was an average PPV with a well-executed main event.

Also Read l Vince McMahon WWE: McMahon's heartwarming reaction after learning about Lynch’s pregnancy: WWE News

What happened at the Survivor Series 2005 PPV 

  • Singles match: Juventud defeated Simon Dean 
  • Singles match: Theodore Long defeated Eric Bischoff
  • WWE United States Championship: Booker T defeated Chris Benoit         
  • WWE Women's Championship: Trish Stratus (c) defeated Melina
  • Last Man Standing match: Triple H defeated Ric Flair
  • WWE Championship match: John Cena (c) defeated Kurt Angle
  • 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match: Team SmackDown (Batista, Bobby Lashley, JBL, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio) defeated Team RAW (Big Show, Carlito, Chris Masters, Kane and Shawn Michaels)

Also Read l Vince McMahon WWE: Undertaker recalls the time Vince McMahon told him Brock Lesnar would end his streak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all