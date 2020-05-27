Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard After His Tragic Death

The tragic demise of former WWE star Shad Gaspard shook the WWE Universe last week. Shad Gaspard was swimming at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son when they got trapped in a strong current. When lifeguards came to their rescue, Gaspard asked them to save his son first, but lost his own life in the process. A number of WWE stars has expressed their condolences to Shad Gaspard's family after the unfortunate incident that led to the former Cryme Tyme member losing his life. Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger also paid tribute to the late American wrestler with a heartfelt message on social media.

Shad Gaspard death: Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to Shad Gaspard

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram and posted a picture, where he is spotted behind a floral decoration dedicated to Shad Gaspard. Arnold Schwarzenegger explained that he was on a bike ride when he stopped to pay his respects to the late Shad Gaspard. Arnold Schwarzenegger then went on to label Shad Gaspard as a “hero” in bodybuilding and wrestling. Arnold Schwarzenegger stated in the caption that the moment Shad Gaspard insisted on the lifeguards saving his son’s life instead of his, he became an ultimate hero.

Apart from Arnold Schwarzenegger, a number of WWE stars also expressed their condolences on social media last week. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Triple H and The Rock are some of the notable figures in WWE who took to social media and paid tribute to Shad Gaspard. According to reports, WWE is also planning to release a short feature dedicated to Shad Gaspard and his wrestling career as a memoir.

WWE: Shad Gaspard death

Shad Gaspar’s wife Siliana Gaspard recently took to her husband’s Instagram handle and posted a picture of the late WWE star taking a dip at Venice Beach. According to reports, Shad Gaspard passed away a few moments after the picture was taken. While the lifeguards were frantically searching for his body, the search was called off the weekend the incident happened. His body was later found at the beach.

Image courtesy: Arnold Schwarzenegger Instagram