WWE NXT Results: Kurt Angle Returns, Cole Vs Dream Announced, Kross Confronts Ciampa

On this week’s WWE NXT, fans saw WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole agree to defend his title against The Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The night also marked the return of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as he acted as the special guest referee during the Timothy Thatcher vs Matt Riddle pit fight. Fans also saw Drake Maverick defeat Kushida and Jake Atlas in a triple-threat match to earn a spot at the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament. The show also featured a segment between Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa ahead of their PPV match.

WWE NXT Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Results: Adam Cole vs The Velveteen Dream announced for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

While talking to WWE NXT manager William Regal, Adam Cole said that he will not face Velveteen Dream again as he had defeated him in the past. In response, William Regal said that Velveteen Dream deserves a rematch and he will get it at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House. However, Regal made it clear that if Dream lost at TakeOver, then he would never get another title shot. Adam Cole agreed and said that he’s ready to defend his championship at TakeOver.

WWE NXT Results: Karrion Kross confronts Tommaso Ciampa

After Tommaso Ciampa defeated Leon Ruff with the Fairytale Ending, Karrion Kross appeared to confront him. Karrion Kross vowed to defeat Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. He walked out with Scarlett to end the segment.

WWE NXT Results: Timothy Thatcher defeats Matt Riddle in the NXT Fight Pit

As soon as the special guest referee Kurt Angle ordered to start the fight, Matt Riddle broke Timothy Thatcher's teeth, causing the match to stop. After returning from the break, Timothy Thatcher took control and punished Matt Riddle with everything in his arsenal. However, The Original Bro soon recovered and hit Thatcher with the Floating Bro. As Riddle was about to deliver his special move, Thatcher dodged and trapped his opponent in the rear-naked choke. The Original Bro passed out and Kurt Angle declared Timothy Thatcher the winner.

