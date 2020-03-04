Brock Lesnar And Goldberg HATE Their WWE WrestleMania 20 Match Till Date And Here Is Why

When WWE revealed that Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will face each other at WWE WrestleMania 20, fans went crazy. WWE sold all the tickets of WWE WrestleMania 20 in record time and made a huge profit. However, as the PPV came close, rumours started spreading that it will be Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's last match in WWE. Rumours turned out to be real when Brock Lesnar announced that he will be leaving the company to make a career in NFL.

Fans were shocked to hear the news and thought that their favourite superstars have ‘sold out’. According to many, WWE asked Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the guest referee of the Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg match which could save the PPV. Stone Cold agreed, but even he couldn’t stop millions of fans from chanting things like - you sold out, this match s***s, boring, Goldberg s****s and many other things.

From a critic’s point of view, the match had everything. As it was the last match of both the superstars, they gave everything they could. The match included some character making moments and the inclusion of Stone Cold Steve Austin made it even more special.

WWE WrestleMania 20: Brock Lesnar and Goldberg hated their match

In the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, it was revealed that both the superstars hated the response by fans. According to the script, Brock Lesnar was supposed to show the middle finger to Stone Cold Steve Austin after the match. However, in anger, Brock Lesnar showed the middle finger to the crowd before showing it to Stone Cold. Steve Austin reacted according to the script and delivered a stunner to Brock Lesnar to end the match.

In the documentary, Matt Hardy gave his opinion on the Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg clash.

“‘Goldberg you are walking out on us, Brock Lesnar you are walking out on us, so the hell with both of you. You are not just leaving WWE, you are leaving me too, they let them have it,” said Matt Hardy.

