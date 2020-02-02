Ronda Rousey To Chuck Lidell: Top UFC Superstars Who Have Featured In Hollywood

MMA may be a brutal sport but it is also amongst the most followed in the world. Martial artists enjoy global stardom and they have often used it for entering into films. No wonder, if it is an action movie, real-life fighters surely do add some charm to it. They are highly skilled when it comes to fighting and doing the same in reel life has often impressed fans. There have been several UFC and MMA fighters who appeared on the silver screen. Let us take a look at 5 MMA fighters who enriched the cinematic universe with their presence

Also Read | Becky Lynch Reveals Her Wish To Force Ronda Rousey To Tap Out At WWE WrestleMania

5 MMA and UFC fighters who have appeared in films

Gina Carano

One of the most prominent names of women’s MMA is now a huge name in world cinema. Gina Carano has cemented her feet in the cinematic universe with phenomenal performances in movies such as Angel Dust (Deadpool) and Cara Dune (The Mandalorian). However, she was a global superstar much before that. Gina Carano is considered as one of the pioneers of women’s MMA and with just 1 loss in her Martial Arts career. Unfortunately, she has never competed in the UFC.

Also Read | Ronda Rousey Will Come Back Soon To WWE, Says Stephanie McMahon

Ronda Rousey

The biggest superstar of women’s MMA has tried her hand at acting before participating in the WWE. Ronda Rousey popularised the concept of women’s MMA globally with her dominance. She is still considered one of the most feared women’s fighters in the world. Take a look at Ronda Rousey from Fast and Furious 7. No wonder, Ronda Rousey gave a hard time to her co-stars.

Also Read | Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Will Never Have An Intergender Fight In UFC

Georges St-Pierre

Arguably the greatest welterweight fighter of all time, Georges St-Pierre is also known for giving a hard time to Captain America. The former welterweight and middleweight champion of UFC played a cameo in Winter Soldier. Take a look at GSP VS Chris Evans.

Chuck Lidell

The former UFC Champion has been part of a lot of movies. Apart from being a terrific fighter, Chuck Lidell was one of the biggest superstars of the 90s. Some of his notable movies are D-Day, War Pig, How High. Take a look at his acting skills.

Anderson Silva

The former middleweight champion from Brazil is one of the greatest fighters of all time. He terrified his entire division during his prime. No wonder, he stunned everyone with his acting skills when he decided to appear in films. Take at Anderson Silva’s acting.

Also Read | When Conor McGregor And Ronda Rousey Gave An Epic Staredown In Intense Face-off

Also Read | Ronda Rousey Discusses Broken Hand Surgery In Excruciating Detail On Total Divas

(Image courtesy: YouTube of Moviepedia and UFC.com)