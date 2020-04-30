WWE Star Brock Lesnar Holds A UFC PPV Record That Conor McGregor Has Failed To Touch

WWE star Brock Lesnar has been a household figure in the combat sports community since stepping foot in the wrestling world. Brock Lesnar aka The Beast wreaked havoc when he entered the combat sports scene for his enormous physique and unparalleled wrestling abilities. However, the WWE Universe was dealt a blow when Brock Lesnar exited the promotion to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Brock Lesnar made his UFC debut in 2007 and competed in a handful of contests. The WWE superstar managed to emerge as one of the biggest superstars on the UFC roster along with a championship reign in the MMA organisation. Brock Lesnar also sealed a PPV record that no other fighter in the UFC has ever touched.

UFC: WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar UFC records

Brock Lesnar has competed in nine professional UFC fights and boasts an MMA record of 5 wins, 3 losses and 1 no-contest. However, the WWE superstar has somehow managed to headline eight of his nine UFC bouts. Even UFC giant Conor McGregor has not achieved the feat as the Irish fighter has competed in the undercard a number of times, but WWE superstar Brock Lesnar has competed just once in a UFC fight without headlining it.

Brock Lesnar’s last performance in UFC 200 was ruled as a no-contest as he was tested positive with steroids. Though Brock Lesnar manhandled his opponent Mark Hunt inside the octagon, his victory was overshadowed due to a failed drug test. Since then, Brock Lesnar has been inactive in the UFC. The WWE superstar went on to unleash a heated argument with UFC champion Daniel Cormier in the aftermath of UFC 226, and a lot of fans expected the duo to lock horns in the aftermath. However, Brock Lesnar did not express an interest in taking it forward and proceeded to return to familiar territory with WWE.

Brock Lesnar UFC records: Fights - 9. Wins - 5, Losses - 3, No-Contest - 1

