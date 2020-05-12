Brock Lesnar Was Not WWE's First Choice To End The Undertaker’s Iconic WrestleMania Streak

The Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak has a special place in WWE's history. For more than 20 years, The Undertaker fought several WWE legends at WrestleMania and was able to defeat all of them to keep his streak going. However, in 2014 at WrestleMania 30, Undertaker’s 21-0 WrestleMania win streak came to an end. After taking three brutal F-5s from Brock Lesnar, Undertaker lost the match, and Brock Lesnar became the first man to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

However, Michelle McCool, wife of Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) recently told New York Post that Brock Lesnar was WWE’s second choice to break The Phenom's iconic WrestleMania streak. The first pick was Hall of Famer Edge. McCool said that Edge was supposed to break The Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 24, but The Rated-R Superstar refused to go through with it. Edge went on to lose against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24.

“I remember a few years ago at WrestleMania 24 versus Edge, they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it going to do for Edge?’”

Michelle McCool talks about Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar

Michelle McCool said that the WrestleMania streak should not have ended at WrestleMania 30. She said, though many people were making a huge deal about the end, The Undertaker was fine. She added, "People don’t understand he (Mark Calaway) is going to do business. He understands that business is business."

