Brock Lesnar And UFC Champion Jon Jones' Rare Moment Of Camaraderie

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar have never faced each other in their respective fighting careers. However, Jon Jones has often expressed his interest in facing WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, and the American has never hesitated in slamming Brock Lesnar verbally while doing so. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, has also been merciless while speaking about Jon Jones in the past but the mega-fight never came to fruition. Meanwhile, Jon Jones surprised UFC fans and WWE fans when he witnessed a live WWE event and tried to improve his relationship with 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar by meeting him backstage.

WWE: When UFC champion Jon Jones met Brock Lesnar after his fight

Jon Jones met up with Brock Lesnar after a WWE SmackDown segment and seemed extremely happy as the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion filmed the entire moment on his phone. Brock Lesnar was holding his WWE Championship belt when he came across Jon Jones and he looked equally happy after the interaction. According to Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar is an absolute “beast” in the WWE universe and people love watching him in action. Jon Jones himself claimed that he enjoyed Brock Lesnar’s stint inside the WWE ring.

WWE: Will Brock Lesnar fight again in UFC?

After facing a no-contest due to a failed drug test at UFC 200, Brock Lesnar has shown minimal interest in his octagon return. Currently, Brock Lesnar is highly active in WWE and is unlikely to cut short his WWE stay anytime soon. Interestingly, a Forbes report stated that Brock Lesnar was the highest-paid wrestler in WWE last year.

In the aftermath of UFC 226, Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier went on to hint a potential mega-fight between which created a lot of buzz in the combat sports community. Unfortunately, UFC could not line up the fight and Daniel Cormier is already looking forward to his retirement after one or two fights more, according to reports.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)