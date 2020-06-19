Triple H Shares Sweet Post For Bayley And Sasha Banks After WWE NXT Goes Off Air

WWE NXT chief Triple H recently shared a sweet and heartwarming post on Twitter where he was seen praising the current WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. The Tweet was posted after Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart in the main event of this week’s WWE NXT. Triple H lauded the two superstars for their contributions in WWE NXT and thanked them for “bringing their shine” to gold-and-black show. Triple H also told Sasha Banks and Bayley that “the doors of WWE NXT are always open” for both of them.

Triple H also shared two pictures with the sweet message. The first picture with Triple H was taken after Sasha Banks and Bayley won their first Tag-Team Championship. The duo became the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber 2019 by lastly eliminating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The second picture with the Hall of Famer was taken right after the duo’s recent WWE NXT appearance.

No matter how far you go or how successful you become, you can always come home.

Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE for bringing your shine to @WWENXT. #WeAreNXT #Proud pic.twitter.com/ZfEJSoiZuQ — Triple H (@TripleH) June 18, 2020

WWE NXT: Bayley and Sasha Banks defeat Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart

Sasha Banks and Bayley dominated the match from the start, but a chokeslam from Tegan Nox turned the tides in favour of the challengers. Sasha Banks soon recovered and trapped Shotzi Blackheart in the Bank Statement, but the future WWE star turned Bank Statement into the Cattle Mutilation. Frustrated, the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion slammed Tegan Nox before she threw her out of the ring. Tegan Nox saw a steel chair and grabbed it to attack Bayley. Bayley took advantage of the situation and showed the referee that Tegan Nox is holding a steel chair.

While the referee was stopping Tegan Nox from bringing a steel chair to the ring, Bayley entered the ring and helped Sasha Banks take control. Sasha Banks attacked Shotzi Blackheart before trapping her in the Bank Statement. However, this time Blackheart tapped out and the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions retained their title. As Bayley and Banks were celebrating, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai came from behind and attacked both the SmackDown superstars, ending the segment.

Image Courtesy: Triple H/Twitter

