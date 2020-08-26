Vince McMahon And Triple H Left Impressed With Dominik’s SummerSlam Performance

Going into WWE SummerSlam 2020, Dominik received a lot of criticism from fans who claimed that the young superstar got a WWE contract only because he’s Rey Mysterio’s son. However, during the PPV, Dominik won fans over by delivering an incredible debut performance despite losing to Seth Rollins in the Street Fight. Apart from fans, Dominik received a lot of praise from the wrestling community, including WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Hall of Famer Triple H.

Vince McMahon “super impressed” with Dominik

A source close to WWE told Ringside News this week that WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other backstage officials were "super impressed" with Dominik’s WWE SummerSlam 2020 performance. “Tons of praise coming out for Dominik Mysterio today. We were told Vince McMahon was super impressed." His SummerSlam debut also impressed practically everyone else backstage. "Great start for him in the company,” the source added. According to rumours, Vince McMahon sees Dominik as the future Rey Mysterio of the company, which is why he’s been giving him a major push since day one. There are also talks that Vince McMahon could add Dominik to another major storyline once his feud with Seth Rollins ends.

Triple H all praise for Dominik’s debut

Right after the match between Seth Rollins and Dominik, Triple H took to Twitter and praised the young luchador. While using the hashtag ‘Respect,’ Triple H stated that Dominik delivered an “amazing” debut performance. Many fans agreed with Triple H’s review and few even asked Triple H to bring Dominik to the WWE NXT roster so that he can learn even more about the company.

Father Rey Mysterio “proud” of Dominik

Despite seeing his son lose at SummerSlam, Rey Mysterio claimed that he’s “proud” of Dominik and the things he did in the ring on Sunday. Rey Mysterio wrote that Dominik blew his mind away before asking his son to be ready for the fight to come. “Son...... I hope you understand the amount of pride & joy I felt watching you take your first steps in the ring last night. You blew my mind away with your performance, Sky’s the limit,” Rey Mysterio added.

Image credits: WWE.com