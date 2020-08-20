Vince McMahon Wants Shane McMahon To Take Charge Of WWE RAW: Report

A couple of months ago, WWE fired Paul Heyman from his role of WWE RAW Executive Director and replaced him with Bruce Prichard. Since then, Brother Love has been overseeing both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. However, according to reports, Prichard could go back to focusing on only WWE SmackDown as Vince McMahon is allegedly considering making his son Shane McMahon the new Executive Director of WWE RAW.

Reports claim that Vince McMahon is thinking of making the change because Shane McMahon has been involved in creating some major storylines for WWE RAW. Cultaholic claims that Shane McMahon helped Paul Heyman and others to put together the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, which received high praise from both fans and critics. Multiple WWE Network documentaries also show Shane McMahon helping his father produce shows at the gorilla position. Others claim that the WWE CEO is replacing Bruce Prichard with Shane because Prichard was under a lot of stress in recent weeks.

Shane McMahon’s recent WWE TV return

On August 3, 2020 episode of WWE RAW, Shane McMahon returned to WWE TV with a unique concept. He introduced fans to ‘RAW Underground,’ which was basically a grittier version of the Lucha Underground. RAW Underground took place in a dark room with no ropes in the ring and featured matches like The Viking Raiders vs local competitors among others. Since then, every WWE RAW episode has featured a RAW Underground segment which has been getting mixed reactions from fans.

Despite receiving some underwhelming reviews from critics, Shane McMahon’s brainchild is being hailed by many WWE Superstars and legends. While new WWE stars like Karrion Kross and Matt Riddle think RAW Underground is a unique concept, WWE veteran John Cena thinks RAW Underground could create the next breakout WWE superstar. While talking to Newsweek, John Cena claimed that RAW Underground is a concept where WWE superstars can prove themselves. He said if there’s no creative direction coming from the top in WWE, then it’s a perfect opportunity for the superstars to grab it and make it their own.

“You have this newer thing not a lot of people know what all of it is and that is the absolute best for anyone that is going to be in front of the camera because they can define it and they can take advantage of the opportunity,” John Cena added.

Image Source: WWE.com