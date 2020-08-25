Renee Young Reveals Why She’s Leaving WWE, Thanks Vince McMahon, Stephanie And Triple H

During the Kickoff Show of WWE SummerSlam 2020, Renee Young confirmed the ongoing reports of her WWE departure. Renee Young revealed that she will be leaving the promotion soon, stating that she gave her notice to WWE almost a week ago. A day after making the major announcement, the former host released a lengthy statement on The Players' Tribune, where she paid tribute to her numerous WWE colleagues and fans. “A Letter to My WWE Family,” read the headline.

Also Read l Renee Young WWE career: Triple H, Paul Heyman and others react to Young's WWE departure

In the open letter, Renee Young shared her thoughts on Vince McMahon, Stephanie & Triple H and discussed what projects she will move onto next. While talking about her departure, Renee Young claimed that “it was time” for her to leave. She said that she had been in WWE for almost eight years, which is why she wants to pursue other avenues now. She also added that she has some ideas about what she will do next, but at this stage, they are just ideas and nothing is set in stone.

"And then as far as why I’m leaving…… it’s about as simple as it gets: It was time. Eight years doing anything is a while. But eight years in a business like ours???? It’s a lifetime. And you only get so many lifetimes, right? So I’m going to try a few new things, give them a fair shot, hope they give me the same, and we’ll see."

Also Read l Vince McMahon wants Shane McMahon to take charge of WWE RAW: WWE News

Renee Young shares thoughts on Vince McMahon, Stephanie and Triple H

Renee Young first talked about Vince McMahon and thanked the WWE CEO for everything. She claimed that she doesn’t want to write much about Vince McMahon as ‘a lot of ink has been spilt about the legend of Vince McMahon over the years’. She stated that whenever she would do something, she would look for Vince McMahon’s reaction as getting approval from the boss is very rare and his reaction meant a lot to her. “If Vince gives you a laugh? Or a smile and a “good job”? Or a handshake and a NOD OF APPROVAL?! Man, right then, it’s like nothing else in the entire world matters. You’re king for a day,” Renee Young added.

Also Read l Renee Young WWE career: WWE releases statement after Young tests positive for COVID

Renee Young then talked about WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon and hailed her as the “woman in WWE.” Renee Young stated that Stephanie McMahon is always there to help before praising her for developing the women’s roster in a male-dominant industry. Finally, Renee Young shared her thoughts on NXT founder Triple H. Young has worked closely with the Hall of Famer in WWE NXT as a commentator, interviewer and a pre-show host and lauded Triple H for his development of younger talent in WWE.

"Hunter, to me — he represents this idea of progress in WWE. He’s always pushing talent in the direction of opportunity, and in the direction of something new,” Renee Young added.

Also Read l WWE Payback 2020: Roman Reigns, The Fiend and Braun Strowman to clash for Universal title

Image credits: WWE.com