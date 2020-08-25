Vince McMahon Net Worth, WWE Career, Family Life And Legacy In Wrestling Entertainment

WWE CEO Vince McMahon celebrated his 75th birthday on Monday, August 24, 2020 and wishes poured in from all over the world. The WWE legend is widely recognized as the pioneer of professional wrestling in the United States during its growth in the 1980s as well as being the industry's most important figure of the 21st century. As Vince McMahon celebrated getting a year older on Monday, here's a look at his net worth, WWE career and his personal life.

Vince McMahon net worth details: Is Vince McMahon a billionaire?

According to reports from Forbes, the Vince McMahon net worth is an estimate $1.8 billion. Vince McMahon's net worth is boosted through the fortune and fame of the WWE. The 75-year-old is the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment and reportedly has around 42% ownership of the company's outstanding stock and 70.5% of the voting power. It is also reported that the WWE rakes in around $1 billion in annual revenues.

Vince McMahon WWE career and legacy in wrestling entertainment

Vince McMahon was, in fact, the son of a wrestling promoter and in the 1970s, began working as a ringside announcer for his father’s business, Capitol Wrestling Corporation, now known as the WWE. McMahon bought the company in 1982 and transformed the sport due to his ambition and innate promotional ability. The wrestling mogul created a unique blend of sports entertainment by incorporating rock music, celebrities and outrageously scripted wrestling matches.

In the process, he moulded wrestlers into child-friendly stars and by the mid-1980s, the company was the leading wrestling group in the United States. Ever since then, the WWE has continued to grow in stature, only broadening its audience with each passing year.

Vince McMahon family and personal life

Vince McMahon married his childhood sweetheart, Linda, on August 26, 1966. The two initially met in church when Vince was 16 while Linda was 13. Vince and Linda have two children together, Shane and Stephanie, both of whom are part of the WWE business. McMahon and Linda also have six grandchildren.

