Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon's WWE Salaries Revealed: Report

Ahead of their annual shareholders' meeting, WWE has released its proxy statement. The statement includes the salary details of all the top WWE executives including, WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE COO Triple H, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon. Apart from the McMahon family, the statement also includes details regarding the pay of former Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, who left the company in January 2020.

Vince McMahon salary: WWE CEO is the highest-paid WWE executive

The statement reveals the 2020 pay of all the executives and compares it to the previous year's pay. WWE head Vince McMahon is currently the busiest of the bunch as WWE WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away and with the XFL about to finish its ongoing season. Vince McMahon leads the chart with the highest salary in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

Vince McMahon salary 2020: $1.4 million

Vince McMahon salary 2019: $1.4 million

Vince McMahon salary 2018: $1.4 million

In 2019, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were the second-highest paid in the WWE salaries list. But after their departure in 2020, WWE COO Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon are now the second-highest-paid executives in 2020. Triple H is currently busy building up WWE NXT, while Stephanie McMahon was recently seen at the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37.

George Barrios salary 2019: $935,250

Michelle Wilson salary 2019: $935,250

Triple H salary 2020: $730,000

Stephanie McMahon salary 2020: $730,000

WWE salaries: Triple H salary and Stephanie McMahon salary explained

Please note, the salaries provided above include solely the base amount and do not include bonuses or stock options. It also doesn’t include Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s in-ring and on-camera performances pay. Here’s how much Vince McMahon got for his in-ring appearances.

Vince McMahon salary 2019: $3,503,703

Vince McMahon salary 2018: $5,658,238

Vince McMahon salary 2017: $3,087,537

Vince McMahon salary 2016: $3,071,600

Triple H salary 2019 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $3,328,092

Triple H salary 2018 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $5,031,459

Triple H salary 2017 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $3,223,716

Triple H salary 2016 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $3,993,417

Triple H salary 2019 (just as a performer): $2,016,977

Triple H salary 2018 (just as a performer): $3,069,667

Triple H salary 2017 (just as a performer): $1,493,640

Triple H salary 2016 (just as a performer): $2,471,961

Stephanie McMahon salary 2019 (just as a performer): $716,133

Shane McMahon salary 2019 (just as a performer): $2,082,011

Shane McMahon salary 2018 (just as a performer): $955,175

