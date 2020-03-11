The Debate
Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon's WWE Salaries Revealed: Report

WWE News

Vince McMahon salary: Vince McMahon leads the chart with the highest salary in 2020, 2019 and 2018. The Chairman has earned more than a million each year.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vince McMahon salary

Ahead of their annual shareholders' meeting, WWE has released its proxy statement. The statement includes the salary details of all the top WWE executives including, WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE COO Triple H, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon. Apart from the McMahon family, the statement also includes details regarding the pay of former Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, who left the company in January 2020.

Vince McMahon salary: WWE CEO is the highest-paid WWE executive

The statement reveals the 2020 pay of all the executives and compares it to the previous year's pay. WWE head Vince McMahon is currently the busiest of the bunch as WWE WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away and with the XFL about to finish its ongoing season. Vince McMahon leads the chart with the highest salary in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

  • Vince McMahon salary 2020: $1.4 million

  • Vince McMahon salary 2019: $1.4 million

  • Vince McMahon salary 2018: $1.4 million

In 2019, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were the second-highest paid in the WWE salaries list. But after their departure in 2020, WWE COO Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon are now the second-highest-paid executives in 2020. Triple H is currently busy building up WWE NXT, while Stephanie McMahon was recently seen at the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37.

  •  George Barrios salary 2019: $935,250

  • Michelle Wilson salary 2019: $935,250

  • Triple H salary 2020: $730,000

  • Stephanie McMahon salary 2020: $730,000

WWE salaries: Triple H salary and Stephanie McMahon salary explained

Please note, the salaries provided above include solely the base amount and do not include bonuses or stock options. It also doesn’t include Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s in-ring and on-camera performances pay. Here’s how much Vince McMahon got for his in-ring appearances.

  • Vince McMahon salary 2019: $3,503,703

  • Vince McMahon salary 2018: $5,658,238

  • Vince McMahon salary 2017: $3,087,537

  • Vince McMahon salary 2016: $3,071,600

  • Triple H salary 2019 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $3,328,092

  • Triple H salary 2018 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $5,031,459

  • Triple H salary 2017 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $3,223,716

  • Triple H salary 2016 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $3,993,417

 

  • Triple H salary 2019 (just as a performer): $2,016,977

  • Triple H salary 2018 (just as a performer): $3,069,667

  • Triple H salary 2017 (just as a performer): $1,493,640

  • Triple H salary 2016 (just as a performer): $2,471,961

 

  • Stephanie McMahon salary 2019 (just as a performer): $716,133

  • Shane McMahon salary 2019 (just as a performer): $2,082,011

  • Shane McMahon salary 2018 (just as a performer): $955,175

