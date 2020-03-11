Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon's WWE Salaries Revealed: Report

Ahead of their annual shareholders' meeting, WWE has released its proxy statement. The statement includes the salary details of all the top WWE executives including, WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE COO Triple H, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon. Apart from the McMahon family, the statement also includes details regarding the pay of former Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, who left the company in January 2020.
The statement reveals the 2020 pay of all the executives and compares it to the previous year's pay. WWE head Vince McMahon is currently the busiest of the bunch as WWE WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away and with the XFL about to finish its ongoing season. Vince McMahon leads the chart with the highest salary in 2020, 2019 and 2018.
In 2019, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were the second-highest paid in the WWE salaries list. But after their departure in 2020, WWE COO Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon are now the second-highest-paid executives in 2020. Triple H is currently busy building up WWE NXT, while Stephanie McMahon was recently seen at the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37.
Please note, the salaries provided above include solely the base amount and do not include bonuses or stock options. It also doesn’t include Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s in-ring and on-camera performances pay. Here’s how much Vince McMahon got for his in-ring appearances.
