Vince McMahon Is Uncertain About THIS Championship Match For WrestleMania 36

Many have noticed that WWE is trying to build a WrestleMania 36 championship storyline between WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler. Some even say that Shayna Baszler will win the upcoming Elimination Chamber match and will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the title. However, according to Dave Meltzer, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is not happy with the views that the storyline is getting.

This week, WWE fixed a match between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane to check the response the former NXT Champion could generate. At the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane didn’t generate a lot of views which Vince McMahon didn’t like. Dave Meltzer stated that this has caused Vince McMahon to rethink about his WrestleMania 36 plans.

First match on #RAW✅

First win on RAW✅@QoSBaszler has the momentum heading into #WWEChamber this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/UYIRaARvtE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 3, 2020

However, Shayna Baszler is getting a major push from Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman. According to Paul Heyman, Shayna Baszler can become a huge heel on the women’s roster if written nicely. Paul Heyman is currently writing the Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler storyline and believes that it will be a major hit. A few weeks ago, Shayna Baszler was seen biting Becky Lynch’s neck and punishing the WWE RAW Women’s Champion. According to sources, Paul Heyman wrote that segment as well.

Elimination Chamber 2020: Shayna Baszler to face these superstars

To become the No.1 contender for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, Shayna Baszler fill face Natalya, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the match will go on to face Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 36. Elimination Chamber 2020 will take place on March 8, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

