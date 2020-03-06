Scott Steiner Slams Triple H, Vince McMahon, Says "WWE Is The Worst Place Ever To Work"

After taking WCW by storm, Scott Steiner entered WWE. However, his run was short-lived because he left the company after seeing a lot of backstage politics. While speaking to Sitting Ringside, Scott Steiner blamed Triple H and said that just like Hulk Hogan, The Game also ruled at backstage politics. Scott Steiner said that Triple H made a good impact on Vince McMahon by having a relationship with Stephanie McMahon. Scott Steiner added that Triple H pitched some bad ideas to Vince McMahon and the WWE chairman agreed.

Remembering his early WWE days, Scott Steiner said that every WWE superstar and especially Triple H hated wrestlers who came from WCW. He said that WWE did everything they could to ruin WCW superstars’ character. They even let Triple H defeat every one of them. Scott Steiner said that WWE Hall of Famer Sting had a good mind and that’s why he decided to leave WWE in just one month.

“It’s the worst place ever to work. Every time I worked there, I wanted to quit,” said Scott Steiner.

Scott Steiner talks about CM Punk and Dean Ambrose

Blaming WWE for wasting talents, Scott Steiner said that Triple H and Vince McMahon were busy playing politics and that’s why great talents like CM Punk and Dean Ambrose left the company. Scott Steiner said that everyone who leaves the company says the same thing. He then called WWE the worst place to work and said that he wanted to leave from Day 1.

Scott Steiner slams WWE Hall of Fame:

When asked about his thoughts on WWE Hall of Fame events, Scott Steiner said that the Hall of Fame is a lie. He revealed that Vince McMahon gives the Hall of Fame honour to anyone he chooses and the real Hall of Fame doesn’t exist. He said that he never wants to get inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I don’t care if I’m in the Hall of Fame because it’s a f*****g joke because it don’t exist,” said Scott Steiner.

