Vince McMahon Asked John Cena To Get A HAIRCUT When They Met For The First Time

John Cena signed a contract with WWE in January 2001. He went on to feature in many live events. In every live event, he impressed WWE officials and slowly gathered Vince McMahon’s attention. In June 2002, Vince McMahon entered the ring and revealed that he was looking for a wrestler who can stand out from the rest of the pack. He said that he wants someone with enough 'ruthless aggression' to become the face of the company.

WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz and other WWE officials called John Cena and said that they are going to give him a chance to prove himself. They said that they are going to give him a segment against Kurt Angle which will make his career. An excited John Cena accepted the challenge and met Vince McMahon. In WWE network’s documentary series Ruthless Aggression, John Cena talked about his first encounter with Vince McMahon.

John Cena said that WWE officials took him to Vince McMahon's cabin and the WWE CEO started looking at his head. McMahon then looked him up and asked him to cut his long hair. John Cena revealed that it was the first thing that Vince McMahon told him. John Cena took Vince McMahon’s advice and took a haircut. Later, John Cena even dropped his OVW name Prototype and picked his own name for wrestling.

Kurt Angle reveals that he was testing John Cena during his debut match

Few days later on WWE SmackDown, Kurt Angle entered the ring and challenged the WWE roster to show their ruthless aggression. John Cena made his WWE debut and accepted Kurt Angle’s challenge. Though he lost the match, he displayed incredible skills and impressed everyone. WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Undertaker shook John Cena’s hand after the match.

In the documentary, Kurt Angle said that he was testing John Cena in every way possible. Though the match was just 11 minutes long, Kurt Angle threw and trapped John Cena in many different ways. John Cena was agile and responded to every move Kurt Angle threw at him. Kurt Angle revealed that he was impressed with John Cena after the match.

