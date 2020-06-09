WWE Backlash: When Vince McMahon Defeated Bobby Lashley For ECW Championship In 2007

Vince McMahon and co. are set to host the WWE Backlash 2020 live on July 14 from the Performance Centre in Florida. Despite being a staple event amongst the WWE calendar year, ‘WWE Backlash’ has had apparently some of the best moments in the promotion’s entire history. Thus, after a year of hiatus, WWE BackLash is finally back on track with an intense headliner between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Although WWE champion Drew McIntyre is billed as the ‘favourite’ in the contest, Bobby Lashley appears to have all the qualities to pull off an upset on Sunday. However, Bobby Lashley needs to avoid being on the wrong side of a beating, the same thing that cost him the ECW Championship at WWE Backlash 2007 against Vince McMahon.

WWE Backlash: When Vince McMahon defeated Bobby Lashley for the ECW Championship

The epic rivalry between Vince McMahon and Bobby Lashley began when the WWE CEO had to get his head shaved off by Donald Trump publicly in 2007. Donald Trump and Vince McMahon had their representatives face each other at WrestleMania 23 under the deal of ‘Hair vs Hair’. Donald Trump’s representative Bobby Lashley defeated Vince McMahon’s chosen Umaga, which ultimately forced Vince McMahon to go bald on air

To avenge the humiliation, Vince McMahon confronted Bobby Lashley at WWE BackLash on a 3-on-1 handicap match for the ECW Championship. Vince McMahon was assisted by his son Shane McMahon and Umaga in the contest. However, Bobby Lashley did not fail to mesmerise the audience as he manhandled the WWE CEO for a commendable period of time. However, the trio finally managed to pin down Bobby Lashley as Vince McMahon won the contest and was crowned the new ECW Champion at WWE Backlash 2007, thirteen years ago.

WWE BackLash 2020: Match card

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (C) vs Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (C) vs The Miz and John Morrison

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (C) vs Nia Jax

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. The IIconics

"Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" -- Edge vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship -- Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

