Vince McMahon Wishes Randy Orton A Happy 40th Birthday, Says “he Embodies Evolution”

WWE CEO Vince McMahon recently took to Twitter and wished Randy Orton on his 40th birthday. Vince McMahon shared a picture of Randy Orton where the Viper can be seen striking his iconic pose. Vince McMahon shared the picture while stating that Randy Orton embodies evolution. According to many, Vince McMahon thinks Randy Orton represents the evolution of WWE or The Viper is the face of the faction, “The Evolution” which Randy Orton was part of. Apart from Randy Orton, Triple H, Ric Flair and Batista were also the key members of The Evolution.

Randy Orton Birthday: Here’s what Vince McMahon tweeted

Happy Birthday to a Superstar who embodies evolution, @RandyOrton! pic.twitter.com/1IFSWeMhKc — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 1, 2020

Randy Orton Birthday: Other WWE Superstars and fans wish Randy Orton

Apart from Vince McMahon, other WWE Superstars also wished Randy Orton on his 40th birth anniversary. Nia Jax shared a picture of an iconic moment when Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Nia Jax at the Men’s Royal Rumble 2019 match. Despite being a woman, Nia entered the Men’s Rumble and eliminated many before getting eliminated herself. Earlier, Randy Orton praised Nia for the effort and said, Nia Jaz was a part of a memorable moment.

Scott Dawson of The Revival also wished Randy Orton while calling him the GOAT (Greatest of all time). Scott Dawson thanked Randy Orton and said that he wished to work with him again. A few months ago, Randy Orton reportedly pitched a storyline to Vince McMahon which would have him work with The Revival, but Vince McMahon rejected the story. Vince McMahon said the story wouldn't work as Randy Orton and The Revival are in two different brands.

I started to see wrestling when I was 10 years old thanks to my brother, he was the one who put @WWE in my house and who made me fall in love with this world and @RandyOrton, he has been my favorite fighter ever, so ¡¡Happy Birthday to the viper!! — @BrollinsArmy (@brollinsarmy) April 1, 2020

