Vince McMahon Wishes Randy Orton A Happy 40th Birthday, Says “he Embodies Evolution”

WWE News

Vince McMahon recently took to Twitter and wished Randy Orton on his 40th birthday. Vince McMahon shared the picture while stating that Orton embodies evolution

Vince McMahon

WWE CEO Vince McMahon recently took to Twitter and wished Randy Orton on his 40th birthday. Vince McMahon shared a picture of Randy Orton where the Viper can be seen striking his iconic pose. Vince McMahon shared the picture while stating that Randy Orton embodies evolution. According to many, Vince McMahon thinks Randy Orton represents the evolution of WWE or The Viper is the face of the faction, “The Evolution” which Randy Orton was part of. Apart from Randy Orton, Triple H, Ric Flair and Batista were also the key members of The Evolution.

Also Read l Randy Orton Birthday: Randy Orton vows to end Edge's career after Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36

Randy Orton Birthday: Here’s what Vince McMahon tweeted

Also Read l Randy Orton Birthday: Paige believes Randy Orton vs Edge needs to be WrestleMania 36's main event: WWE News

Randy Orton Birthday: Other WWE Superstars and fans wish Randy Orton

Apart from Vince McMahon, other WWE Superstars also wished Randy Orton on his 40th birth anniversary. Nia Jax shared a picture of an iconic moment when Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Nia Jax at the Men’s Royal Rumble 2019 match. Despite being a woman, Nia entered the Men’s Rumble and eliminated many before getting eliminated herself. Earlier, Randy Orton praised Nia for the effort and said, Nia Jaz was a part of a memorable moment.

Also Read l Randy Orton Birthday: Brock Lesnar hailed by Batista, Randy Orton and others, call him the strongest: WWE News

Scott Dawson of The Revival also wished Randy Orton while calling him the GOAT (Greatest of all time). Scott Dawson thanked Randy Orton and said that he wished to work with him again. A few months ago, Randy Orton reportedly pitched a storyline to Vince McMahon which would have him work with The Revival, but Vince McMahon rejected the story. Vince McMahon said the story wouldn't work as Randy Orton and The Revival are in two different brands.

Also Read l Randy Orton Birthday: How being ‘The Legend Killer’ was the best thing that happened to Randy Orton in WWE

