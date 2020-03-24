Randy Orton Vows To End Edge's Career After Last Man Standing Match At WrestleMania 36

WWE has been teasing a WrestleMania match between Edge and Randy Orton since the day the Rated R Superstar returned to WWE (Royal Rumble 2020). On this week’s WWE RAW, Randy Orton accepted Edge’s WrestleMania 36 challenge and made the match official. Randy Orton also vowed to end Edge’s career and pledged to send Edge back home. Randy Orton and Edge are scheduled to face each other in a Last Man Standing match at the PPV.

"@EdgeRatedR, you may be writing this story, but at #WrestleMania, I'm going to write the last chapter and END IT. I accept." - @RandyOrton #Raw pic.twitter.com/GpzL5l7vLW — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020

Also Read l Edge promises 'incredible match' with Randy Orton despite no crowds at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

The future of Edge vs Randy Orton storyline

According to many, at WrestleMania 36, Edge will defeat Randy Orton and will make his return official. Earlier, it was revealed that Edge has signed a 3-year contract with WWE. Fans believe that Edge could do a few more PPVs with Randy Orton before moving on to the next opponent. Some think that Edge may start a storyline with Seth Rollins after Randy Orton and the two may face each other at SummerSlam 2020.

Also Read l WWE allegedly pre-recording WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday this week: Report

The Rated R Superstar is reportedly getting $9 million to make 25 televised appearances and perform in nine matches in three years. Now that he has performed at Royal Rumble 2020 and appeared on three episodes of WWE RAW, Edge has 8 matches and 22 appearances left. After his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, Edge will only be seen in 8 matches in three years.

Also Read l Rob Gronkowski suggests WrestleMania 36 match on 'hyped up' debut as WWE SmackDown host

Who will be LAST MAN STANDING at #WrestleMania when @EdgeRatedR returns to the ring to finally go one-on-one with @RandyOrton? — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020

Also Read l Brock Lesnar could miss WrestleMania as USA lays down travel restrictions due to COVID-19: WWE News