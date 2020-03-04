Brock Lesnar Hailed By Batista, Randy Orton And Others, Call Him The Strongest

After winning the NCAA Division I collegiate wrestling championship at the University of Minnesota, Brock Lesnar was scouted by then Head of Talent Relations - Jim Ross. Brock Lesnar signed a contract with WWE and was sent to OVW for training. Over there, he wrestled with newcomers and soon to be WWE greats like John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista and many more. Despite tough competition, Brock Lesnar was able to make a name for himself and gather many fans.

Brock Lesnar was so skilled that he signed a deal with WWE RAW after a few months of his training. And just six months after joining WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion by defeating WWE legend The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. However, Brock Lesnar’s OVW colleagues were not surprised to see him achieve the extraordinary.

WWE superstars praise Brock Lesnar

In the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, Brock Lesnar’s long-time friend and WWE superstar Shelton Benjamin revealed that Brock Lesnar was and is a once in a lifetime superstar and athlete. Also, Batista remembered his OVW days with Brock Lesnar. He said that from Day 1, Brock Lesnar was a stud. Brock Lesnar could do everything from high-flying moves to picking up a 500-pound wrestler.

“Everything he did was just fast and powerful. You get a guy who looks like that, who’s a freak athlete, but also really understands the psychology. He was a money-maker,” said Batista.

Batista ended by saying that Brock Lesnar was a born money-maker. He had a ‘freak’ build and learned the psychology of wrestling really fast. Brock Lesnar’s other OVW colleague Randy Orton even hailed The Beast as the strongest. He said Brock Lesnar had everything. Praising Brock Lesnar’s incredible physique, Randy Orton said that Brock Lesnar was fast even with a huge body. “He (Brock Lesnar) was as quick as the quickest guy and stronger than the strongest guy,” said Randy Orton.

