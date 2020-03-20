Paige Believes Randy Orton Vs Edge Needs To Be WrestleMania 36's Main Event

It seems that twists are turns are not going to end anytime soon in WWE and all over the world amidst the coronavirus outbreak. After declaring a two-night WrestleMania event for the first time ever, WWE is planning something bigger for the fans. WrestleMania 36 might not have an audience in the arena but that is not stopping them from setting up incredible match-ups.

There are going to be numerous main-events since WrestleMania 36 is going to be a two-night affair. Though title fights are fixed in their respective slots, there is a different kind of buzz about Randy Orton vs Edge being one of the main events.

WWE News: Edge and Paige sees Randy Orton vs Edge as a main-event fight for WrestleMania 36

Randy Orton took out Edge a few weeks back and, later, his wife Beth Phoenix with Vicious RKOs. Since then, the duo has been engaged in a brutal rivalry for the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Now, as we are a few days away from the ‘Grandest Stage of All’, Edge has challenged Randy Orton for a ‘Last Man Standing’ fight. WWE Diva Paige wants that fight to be placed at the main-event spot.

According to Fox Sports, Paige recently revealed in an interview that Randy Orton vs Edge is such a massive contest that it deserves to be the main event. However, Brock Lesnar has already booked the main-event spot as he is set to defend his WWE Championship belt against Drew McIntyre. On the other hand, ‘Goldberg vs Roman Reigns’ for the WWE Universal Championship is billed as another main-event contest.

However, there are several other matchups that are billed as a ‘fan-favourite’ and Paige has expressed her choice for her WrestleMania main event. The WWE fans have also given a green signal to the fight and Paige is not the only one demanding it to be the main event.

