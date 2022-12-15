WWE Decide To Release Ex-champion For 'going Outside Of Parameters Of WWE Deal': Report

Former NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose has been reportedly let go from her contract with WWE. As per Fightful Select, the former champion was let go by the wrestling promotion after WWE executives felt that the material shared by Rose on her FanTime account. According to the article, executives felt that the content posted on her FanTime account was outside the bounds of her contract with WWE.

While the pro-wrestling universe wonders if Rose will be back again in the company, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer said the 32-year-old was caught off guard by her firing. Alvarez also added that the door for her return to WWE at some point in the future still remains open. It is understood that Rose’s contract was canceled due to the nature of the pictures posted on her FanTime account.

It is being reported that WWE officials were aware of the photos before as her photos got more risque, they went out of bounds with WWE. Earlier on December 13, Rose’s reign as the NXT women’s champion concluded after 413 days when she lost the championship to Roxanne Perez on NXT. She won the title on 26 October 2021 after defeating Raquel Gonzalez.

Former NXT women's champion Mandy Rose’s time with WWE so far

Mandy Rose made her debut in WWE in 2015 after competing in the Season 6 of WWE Tough Enough. She signed her contract with the company after finishing second to Alicia Fox in the season finale of Tough Enough. After competing in the NXT brand for a few years, she moved to the main roster by joining Absolution with partners Paige and Sonya Deville.

Deville and Rose then formed their own tag team known as Fire and Desire. Rose then joined Otis in a memorable storyline, which led to a Loser leaves WWE match at SummerSlam 2020, where Rose emerged as the winner.

She then returned to NXT in June 2021 and teamed up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. She then became the NXT women’s champion on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 with a win over Rodriguez. She became the undisputed NXT women’s champion on September 4 at NXT Worlds Collide after beating NXT UK women's champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport.