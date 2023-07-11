What happened on WWE Raw? 3 major takeaways from the weekly show

Monday may be famous for spreading blues all over the world, but not for WWE fans. It is the day of the week when wrestling fans stand by and let the longest-running television show of all time- WWE Raw-to once again take over and carry forward the storylines. So, what happened this week, inside the squared circle, let's find out.

Major Highlights from WWE Raw (July 10, 2023)

This week WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins went up against Dominik. Logan Paul came face-to-face against Logan Paul. Moreover, the returning Drew McIntyre joined forces with Matt Riddle to take on the Imperium. Aside from this, the feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar has ignited a new chapter.

Drew McIntyre makes a blazing return

After making a thunderous return at the WWE Money in the Bank, the Scottish Warrior got the company of Matt Riddle and they took on the Imperium. The claymore kick that was missing for months from the action scene finally made its sweet sound on Vinci, and McIntyre's return turned out to be a successful one.

Cody Rhodes issues challenge to Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes came out and once again addressed the beast incarnate. The two have been embroiled in an un-intense battle since April. The two have fought a couple of matches in between the period with each gaining a victory over the other. However, to settle the dispute a third match-up was expected and it seems SummerSlam is the event where the two finally end their rivalry. In line with the same, Cody Rhodes has proposed a Rubber match to Brock Lesnar on this edition's Monday Night Raw.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest all hugs

Tensions have been mounting up between Finn Balor and Damian Priest for a couple of weeks, and while a match between the two was predicted at SummerSlam, the storyline has taken a turn as Balor and Priest showcased teamwork to defeat the tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Raw. Following the win both the members of the Judgment Day embraced each other inside the squared circle.