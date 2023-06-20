WWE Raw Results: Huge announcement made about Roman Reigns, Balor pulverizes Seth Rollins

Why you're reading this: This edition of WWE Money Night Raw had a bucket full of action stored for us. Seth Rollins was also scheduled to throw an open challenge and Cody Rhodes was also on the match card. Take a look at the result card of WWE Raw to know what transpired on the night.

3 things you need to know:

Roman Reigns' next fight has been announced

Finn Balor and Judgment Day are also scheduled to appear

Logan Paul announced his comeback

Fin Balor gives Seth Rollins a brutal beat down

WWE Raw started with Seth "Freakin" Rollins making his way to the ring to initiate an open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Before the visionary's music could curtail, Finn Balor attacked from behind and infused the 7-year-old aggravation. Balor delivered not 1, not 2, but 3 coup de grace on the Heavyweight Champion. However, Balor wasn't done right there so when Rollins was taken backstage to the medical facility, Balor reached there as well and continued the onslaught.

Following that the scheduled fight action began. Miz received a surprise opponent from NXT. The Judgment Day cut out an intense promo, which even gave way to the night's main event. However, Logan Paul made his long-awaited return.

WWE SmackDown Results

The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa: Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa made his Monday Night Raw Debut. The fight against the A-lister was an end-to-end one, which saw a sublime counter kick by Ciampa to get the win.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance: Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green battled Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The Jersey Devil quickly took control of Chance and cornered her for a double-team spot with Green. But in the end, the team of Katana and Carter got the victory via pinfall.

Indus Sher vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin: Indis Sher led by Jinder Mahal continued their dominance and once again got the better of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a squash match.

Logan Paul Returns: Lohgn Paul made his first entrance since WrestleMania 39. The Maverick announced he would be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Matt Riddle faced Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on the night and won with ease. Following the match intercontinental Champion Gunther and Kiser laid their hands on the original Bro.

The Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy: Otis and Chad Gable took on Erik and Ivar in a tag team match this week, but Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla were also present at ringside. With the numbers game getting into play, the Viking Raiders won the match.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus: Raquel Rodriguez got the initial momentum, but Stratus made her way back after Rodriguez crashed into a ring post. Zoey Stark also came in to aid Stratus but to stop her from interfering Becky Lynch appeared. However, she herself became the aid of Stratus as she won via. disqualification. With the win, Startus has qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed: Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed squared off in the second last fight of the night. Richochet also made his appearance and caused a distraction which gave Reed the upper hand and the eventual victory.

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens vs. Judgment Day: Following an intense promo, Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik faced the tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Cody Rhodes also joined forces with the tag chaps after an earlier challenge thrown by Dominik. The match was full of ups and downs, however, the American Nightmare, who was expected to make the pinfall indeed delivered after sending the priest through a Cross Rhodes.

Roman Reigns set to face The Usos at the Money in the Bank ladder match

This past week on WWE SmackDown, the Bloodline reached the Breaking Point, and thus as an effect the match has been fixed for the MITB PPV. On Money in the Bank Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take on Jimmy and Jey Uso.