Even A Shark Is Scared Of Deadman: Undertaker Scares Off Shark By Just Staring At It-WATCH

Regarded as one of the most formidable wrestlers in history, The Undertaker has left an indelible mark in the ring. After a dominant reign in WWE spanning over two decades, he officially retired from professional wrestling in 2020, citing accumulated injuries and a desire to prioritize his family. Presently, at the age of 58, he occasionally appears as a guest in shows to connect with his loyal fans while fulfilling his roles as a dedicated father and husband.

The Undertaker retired from professional wrestling on November 22, 2020

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 38 in 2022

He last appeared on WWE during RAW’s 30th-anniversary episode on January 23, 2023

The Undertaker comes to the rescue and saves his wife from a possible shark attack

The Undertaker, who goes by his real name Mark Calaway was enjoying a holiday with his fellow professional wrestler wife, Michelle McCool-Calaway when the couple encountered an unexpected situation. Michelle spotted a shark near the beach and quickly called her husband to rescue her. She later took to her official Twitter handle to share the videos of the incident, where Undertaker can be seen trying to scare off the shark.

The video shows the shark swimming close to the beach with the WWE legend standing in the water with his eyes focused on the shark. The shark is understood to be a nurse shark, which is not known for attacking humans. However, McCool’s post certainly stirred a frenzy among WWE fans.

“I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker kinda digging that last picture …A LOT #myprotector,” Michelle McCool’s tweet read. Here’s a look at the video of The Undertaker’s face off with the shark.

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, reacting to the tweet, fans pointed out that even sharks are scared of the ‘deadman’. Other fans said it looks like Undertaker let the shark off with a warning.