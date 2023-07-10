Even At An UFC Event, WWE Legend Gets The 'biggest Pop' Among Legends At UFC 290- WATCH

UFC 290 was headlined by Alexander Volkanovski’s TKO win over Yair Rodriguez to retain the featherweight championship in the main event. The card also saw 33-year-old Alexandre Pantoja becoming the flyweight champion after beating Brandon Moreno by a decision win. The PPV also marked Dricus Du Plessis knockout win over Robert Whittaker before getting confronted by the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya inside the ring.

3 Things You Need To Know

UFC 290 was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Several top stars of combat sports attended the event

A WWE legend also made a surprise appearance

WWE legend steals the thunder from UFC fighters at UFC 290; Watch

In a video currently making round on social media, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio can be seen acknowledging the cameraman during Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290. While the video featured multiple UFC fighters, Mysterio was the one to receive the biggest pop. The video was shared by WWE on BT Sport on Twitter.

Rey Mysterio getting a MUCH bigger pop than UFC fighters at a UFC event is 🐐 stuff. pic.twitter.com/QQLyvcFhJC — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, UFC 290 saw a plethora of UFC fighters turning out to watch live action. In a video shared by UFC, superstars like Jorge Masvidal, Glover Texiera, Stipe Miocic, Gilbert Burns, Aljamain Sterling, Charles Oliveira, Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Sean O'Malley, and Kamaru Usman.

UFC News: What happened at UFC 290? Here’s the full result

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski defeats Yair Rodriguez by TKO (strikes) at 4:19 of Round 3

Alexandre Pantoja (48-47, 48-47) defeats Brandon Moreno (46-49) by split decision

Dricus Du Plessis defeats Robert Whittaker by TKO, Round 2, 2:23

Dan Hooker (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jalin Turner (29-28) by split decision

Bo Nickal defeats Val Woodburn by KO (strikes) at 0:38 of Round 1

Robbie Lawler defeats Niko Price by knockout (punches) at 0:38 of Round 1

Tatsuro Taira (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) defeats Edgar Chairez by unanimous decision

Denise Gomes defeats Yazmin Jauregui by TKO, Round 1, :20

Alonzo Menifield defeats Jimmy Crute by Submission, Guillotine Choke, Round 2, 1:55

Vitor Petrino defeats Marcin Prachnio by Submission, Head & Arm Choke, Round 3, 3:42

Cameron Saaiman defeats Terrence Mitchell by TKO, Round 1, 3:10

Jesus Aguilar defeats Shannon Ross by Knockout (right hand) at 0:17 of Round 1

Esteban Ribovics (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kamuela Kirk by unanimous decision