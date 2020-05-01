When Batista Speared The Undertaker Off The Stage At WWE Backlash 2007; Watch Video

The Undertaker and Batista virtually had a dog-fight at the WWE BackLash in 2007 which ended in a controversial no result after the fight had to be stopped mid-way. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship was on the line and The Undertaker successfully retained his title as per WWE regulations. However, The Phenom failed to create an impact in the fight like always and got demolished by the challenger Batista.

It has been 11 years since the fight happened but WWE fans reminisce it like it was yesterday. Here is a throwback to the iconic battle between Batista and The Undertaker from WWE BackLash in 2007.

WWE BackLash 2007: When Batista speared The Undertaker through the stage

The Undertaker and Batista locked horns against each other in an electrifying contest and kept it intense from the very beginning. While The Undertaker thoroughly had his moments in the fight, it was Batista who emerged out of every adversity. Batista had an answer to each and every attack imposed by The Undertaker and the fight turned out to be a one-sided contest as it went deeper. Though The Undertaker unveiled a commendable performance, Batista had the upper hand in the fight.

Both the men poured everything they had inside the WWE ring and took it further by bringing the contest outside the ring. Batista and The Undertaker fought all throughout the walkway and went between the fans. However, Batista managed to steal the show from The Undertaker as he went on to plant a deadly spear over The Phenom through the stage.

WWE BackLash 2007: The Undertaker and Batista saga in WWE

The Undertaker and Batista have been through numerous battles in their WWE career and shared an intense rivalry at one point of their career. The year 2007 is considered to be their prime, as both The Undertaker and Batista faced each other multiple times for the world title and WWE BackLash was one such instance. Here’s a look at one of their gruesome encounters from the past.

Image courtesy: WWE Network