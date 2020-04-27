When Big Show Chokeslammed John Cena Into A Spotlight At WWE Backlash 11 Years Ago; Watch

After spending 18 long years in the WWE, John Cena has built himself quite a highlight reel. Throughout these years, John Cena has managed to emerge as one of the top faces in the promotion, defeating a number of the elites on the WWE roster. However, there is one instance which John Cena might not want to look back at since it continues to horrify his fans till date. Here’s how The Big Show thrashed John Cena 11 years ago and gave fans one of the most horrifying endings in the history of WWE.

WWE throwback: Watch The Big Show chokeslam John Cena into the spotlight at WWE Backlash 2009

John Cena and Edge faced each other in a high-voltage contest at WWE Backlash 2009 with the WWE championship on the line. The majority of the fanbase was rooting for John Cena as he was billed as the favourite in the fight, but Edge proved to be a tough competitor as soon as the fight began. John Cena and Edge unleashed a dog fight inside the WWE ring, before taking it between the audiences.

The entire arena was left stunned as John Cena and Edge continued to brawl outside the ring at WWE Backlash 2009 before The Big Show showed up and changed the momentum of the fight. While John Cena almost delivered an Attitude Adjustment on Edge, The Big Show turned up and rescued the Rated-R Superstar. The Big Show further lifted John Cena and slammed him into a spotlight. John Cena broke through the glass and was left unconscious, as Edge was awarded the victory and the WWE Championship at WWE Backlash 2009.

WWE throwback: The Big Show vs John Cena

John Cena and The Big Show have been through a lot of fights in their WWE career till date. While neither of them is active in the current WWE roster, John Cena and The Big Show’s iconic rivalry is still cherished by WWE fans.

Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE