Jon Moxley Talks About Feud With Chris Jericho And Released WWE Superstars

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently did a Q&A session with The Post’s Joseph Staszewski ahead of his much-awaited AEW Dynamite return. There he talked about his recently concluded feud with former champion Chris Jericho and reacted to WWE’s budget cut. Jon Moxley also talked about Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy, who also left WWE and joined AEW.

Jon Moxley Chris Jericho feud: Jon Moxley talks about his first feud

Talking about his rivalry with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley said that he’s really proud of the story they told in the ring. Jon Moxley said Chris Jericho was the perfect guy to be his first opponent. He said it was fun working with Jericho because “it’s like just me, him and maybe a couple of other guys throw a couple of ideas”. He said unlike other companies, AEW doesn’t need 30 writers to put together a story. In AEW, the wrestlers come together and write an incredible story themselves.

Jon Moxley Chris Jericho feud: Jon Moxley on being champion

Jon Moxley then talked about his role as an AEW World Champion and said that it’s his job to make sure the main event of the show is entertaining. He said as a champion he has to “take on all comers with no fear and to stare down any adversity and obstacle in the face over everything”. He said a lot of bad things are happening around the world, but wrestling is currently at its best. He said wrestling entertains people in these harsh times and puts a smile in people's faces.

Jon Moxley Chris Jericho feud: Jon Moxley talks about WWE releases 2020

Jon Moxley said when he got the news from his wife Renee Young, he was sad. He said almost everyone from the list was his colleagues and he had a good relationship with them. When asked who from the released superstars would fit well in AEW, Jon Moxley said ‘everyone’. He said he would love to work with every last one of them again.

Jon Moxley talks about Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy in AEW

Jon Moxley said that both Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy are great superstars, but both of them are yet to perform in front of AEW crowd. He said Matt Hardy is a veteran so he knows how to entertain a crowd. He said he knows fans will love to see Matt Hardy do incredible stunts in AEW. Brodie Lee, on the other hand, has an opportunity to prove himself and show the world what he can do.

