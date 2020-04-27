WWE Throwback: When John Cena Planted A Rock Bottom On The Rock At WrestleMania 29

After a blockbuster main event at WrestleMania 28, WWE officials lined up John Cena and The Rock for the second time at WrestleMania 29 and seemingly split the WWE universe in half. The high-profile rivalry between John Cena and The Rock saw both end results as The Rock defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 28 but could not repeat the feat at WrestleMania 29, where John Cena avenged his loss in one of the best ways possible. John Cena took his WWE championship back from The Rock in front a packed crowd at MetLife Stadium, but what became the poster of the event was John Cena planting a Rock Bottom on The Rock a WrestleMania 29.

WWE Throwback: When John Cena went on to Rock Bottom The Rock at WrestleMania 29

John Cena and The Rock locked horns at the main event of WrestleMania 29 with the WWE championship on the line. It was a steady contest between two of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, as both John Cena and The Rock were well aware of each other’s wrestling styles. As expected, the fight had both men at their peak, but John Cena somehow managed to steal the show from The Rock.

After a brief period of trading blows, John Cena gave The Rock a taste of his own medicine as he went on to plant The Rock Bottom on The Rock himself. The turn of events came as quite a shock to fans of The Rock but Cena’s fans exploded with excitement after witnessing the act. The ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ then pinned down The Rock and claimed the WWE World Title at WrestleMania 29, which is still regarded as one of the biggest victories in John Cena’s WWE career.

WWE Throwback: John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 32

Three years later at WrestleMania 32, the duo appeared again but this time not against each other. At WrestleMania 32, The Rock and John Cena appeared merely as guests and teamed up to take down The Wyatt family. While The Wyatt family was keen on unleashing an attack on The Rock, Joh Cena came to his rescue and saved his former rival.

Image courtesy: WWE.com