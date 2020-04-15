AJ Styles ‘out Of Action’ After WrestleMania 36 Loss To The Undertaker: Report

After the Undertaker buried AJ Styles alive in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, fans started wondering when The Phenomenal One will return to the WWE ring. Some thought AJ Styles could return on next week’s WWE RAW, while others believed AJ Styles has said goodbye to WWE. Now, Wrestling Observer Newsletter have said that AJ Styles will be “out of action” for a while after his loss to The Undertaker.



It is yet to be revealed how long AJ Styles will be out of WWE, but Dave Meltzer thinks that AJ Styles could return after WWE starts doing live shows. The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was critically acclaimed and received a positive response from the fans as well. Not only that, many even said that the match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.

AJ Styles out of action; WWE RAW in huge trouble?

WWE RAW reportedly does not have any major superstars to tape as many have been sent on breaks after WrestleMania 36. Dave Meltzer earlier revealed that another A-list RAW superstar Brock Lesnar will be out of WWE for the coming few weeks. With AJ Styles out of action and Randy Orton and Edge also having missed the past few episodes of WWE RAW, there could be some problems on the horizon for the promotion. Currently, WWE RAW depends on Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to bring in the views. Earlier, PWMania claimed that this week’s WWE RAW saw a huge downfall in viewership ratings. According to many, WWE will have to do something sooner rather than later if they are to get their viewership back.

