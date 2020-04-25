Triple H Reveals WWE Almost Cancelled Boneyard Match Between AJ Styles And The Undertaker

The WrestleMania 36 match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was hailed as the best among all the matches which took place at the PPV. The Boneyard Match was critically acclaimed and received a positive response from the fans as well. Some critics even said that the match will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling. However, while talking at Corey Graves’ ‘After the Bell’ podcast, WWE executive Triple H revealed that WWE officials almost cancelled the Boneyard match because of its venue.

Also Read l AJ Styles ‘out of action’ after WrestleMania 36 loss to The Undertaker: Report

Triple H said that they wanted to do The Boneyard match in a giant piece of land in the middle of nowhere, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, they were not allowed to travel too far. Triple H said the WWE officials and creative team then started looking for a big parcel of land near the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but they were unsuccessful. Triple H added that they could only find a one-acre lot near a residential neighbourhood, which was not enough to shoot a cinematic wrestling match.

Also Read l The Undertaker talks about the incredible Boneyard Match vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

Also Read l Triple H WWE 25th anniversary: Who has Triple H dated before marrying WWE Chairman's daughter Stephanie McMahon?

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker Boneyard match was on the brink of cancellation

WWE officials then contacted Triple H and revealed to him that they were considering calling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to ask him to cancel the grand fight and film it in a studio. Triple H, however, somehow convinced the officials and asked them to give it a go. “I was like, Michael (an official), this is it. This is the hand we have, these are the cards we’ve been dealt. We’ve got to figure out how to make this work now,” he said. WWE officials took Triple H’s advice and shot the match in the one-acre lot near WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Also Read l Triple H WWE 25th anniversary: HBK, Stephanie and Vince McMahon surprise The Game