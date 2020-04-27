CM Punk Accused Of Stealing GTS Move From Former WWE Star, Asked To Pay Royalties

Though CM Punk has been out of WWE for years, fans still eagerly wait to see the ‘best in the world’ make his in-ring return. In his final years, CM Punk brought a revolution in WWE by dropping iconic pipe bombs and going up against WWE and Chairman Vince McMahon. He also featured in a number of incredible matches which went on to achieve iconic status. His Money in the Bank 2011 match against John Cena and SummerSlam 2013 match against Brock Lesnar is hailed as one of the best matches of the decade.

Kenta accuses CM Punk of stealing GTS move from him

Over the years, the 'Voice of the voiceless' has won many matches, and one of the key aspects of his incredible performances was his signature move, GTS (Go To Sleep). As the name suggests, not many superstars have kicked out once they have been hit by the GTS. However, current NJPW wrestler and former WWE NXT star Kenta (Hideo Itami) has accused CM Punk of stealing the GTS move from him.

Kenta recently took to Twitter and posted a video of him performing the GTS move on his opponent Mitsuharu Misawa during a live show. Kenta claimed that the video is from the early 2000s, way before CM Punk made his WWE debut and that CM Punk stole his move. Even though it was CM Punk who made this move famous, Kenta has revealed that he wants royalties from CM Punk for using his move.

This is my very first #Go2Sleep

Before someone use in Wwe https://t.co/Nx8LhN1Zlx — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020

I don’t give A F**K.

And let me tell you one more fact.

I always open my arms for that someone pay royalties to me. https://t.co/1HrU8tcVtu — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020

