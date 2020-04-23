Jinder Mahal And The Great Khali Fought An Intense WWE Battle Back In 2012; Watch

Indian wrestlers Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali unleashed a dogfight when the duo squared off against each other inside the WWE ring in 2012. Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali were two of the most prominent Indian talents in the history of WWE roster, and Indian fans got to witness an iconic battle when the duo ended up facing each other inside the ring. After almost eight years of the fight, here's a look back at their encounter.

Also Read | WWE India: From Charlotte Flair To Jinder Mahal, WWE Superstars Who Donned Indian Attire: Watch

WWE India: Jinder Mahal vs The Great Khali

The Great Khali was already a WWE veteran at the time while Jinder Mahal was still a rising star on the roster when they faced each other in a WWE SmackDown segment. The Great Khali manhandled ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ throughout the fight and Jinder Mahal had very less to offer against The Great Khali’s dominance. Though Jinder Mahal had a lot of opportunities to capitalise on his moments in the fight, The Great Khali did not let him use them as he kept on thrashing Jinder Mahal with heavy shots.

However, Jinder Mahal finally got his moment when he started to maul The Great Khali for a brief period of time, though it was not enough to notch a victory. The fight was initially expected to be a gruelling battle between two Indian wrestlers, but The Great Khali ended the night on a quick note. After mauling Jinder Mahal throughout, The Great Khali finally pinned him down and snatched the victory in front of a packed crowd.

Also Read | WWE India: When Jinder Mahal Became The Second Indian Crowned As WWE Champion

WWE India: Indians in WWE

Apart from Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali, the current WWE roster boats a handful of young Indian talents. Kavita Devi, Rinku Singh, Saurav Gujjar, and Shanky Singh are already making it big in WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Centers. The Singh brothers have already paved their way into the main roster.

Also Read | WWE News: The Rock Sends A Special Message To Triple H For Completing 25 Years With WWE

Also Read | WWE News: The Velveteen Dream And Dexter Lumis Win, El Hijo Del Fantasma Debuts

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)