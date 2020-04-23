The Rock Sends A Special Message To Triple H For Completing 25 Years With WWE

Triple H, a 14-time World Champion, is set to celebrate his 25th anniversary with WWE this week. 'The Game', who now works as an executive with the company, appeared on WWE's The Bump to reflect on his illustrious career in professional wrestling with WWE. However, much to Triple H's surprise, The Bump featured a congratulatory message from former World Champion Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson & Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Baywatch' Has Interesting Trivia; Read

WWE News: The Rock's message to Triple H

In a brief video message from his backyard, The Rock praised The Game for his support early in his career and even recalled some of their iconic feuds from the Attitude Era.

“Triple H - 25 years of a storied, epic, historic career already. I am honoured to send you this message to help celebrate and honour you, 25 years being not only part of the WWE but 25 years of being the WWE," said The Rock.

"Like you, we are lucky boys to have had the career that we have had in our world that we love so much of pro wrestling. From the time I first got in the company, from my very first match at Survivor Series at the Garden (MSG), you were so good to me, so welcoming to me," he added. "I knew, of everybody in the locker room, there was a hunger in your eyes and we were going to be competitors and work our a***s off. And that’s exactly what we did and why we gelled together and had incredible chemistry. The matches we’ve had with Stone Cold, Mick Foley, Undertaker, you name it. There’s only one man who I’ve gone around this world with and wrestled consistently so many times and put in incredible matches and that is you. I thank you, I love you, congratulations, on such an amazing career."

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Hilarious Memes That Will Make You Laugh Uncontrollably

Triple H's career with WWE evolved from being a main-event wrestler to nurturing main-event talents. The Game now works with the company as an executive and is seen as the most influential figure behind the success of NXT. Under Triple H, the yellow brand branched out on its own and is now an established third brand under WWE.

The Rock even acknowledged Triple H's work outside the ring stating, "Not only an amazing 25 years in the ring but outside of the ring too. It’s been unparalleled, you can’t compare it. What you’re doing with NXT, the company itself, and what you’re doing to make sure the fans go home happy because it’s in your blood and DNA. It’s as if you were born in the business and in some other lifetime, you were. Congratulations on an amazing 25 years, I look forward to the next 25 years. Thank you for being a friend, a brother. Love you, man.”

Also Read | WWE Legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals He Watches And Likes Rival Promotion AEW

The Rock and Triple H were the two of the biggest superstars who led the company post their 'Monday Night war' against WCW. Their epic rivalry began in 1998 when the duo hustled for the Intercontinental Championship. The rivalry culminated at SummerSlam 1998 and, thereafter, both superstars went on to enjoy unprecedented success in WWE. While Dwayne Johnson made his name in Hollywood, Triple H remained with WWE and has transitioned into a backstage member. WWE will officially celebrate 25 years of Triple H on Friday night on SmackDown.

Triple H WWE debut

Also Read | WWE News: Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' Says His 4-year-old Daughter 'has No Idea' That He Is Maui In 'Moana'