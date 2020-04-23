WWE NXT Results: The Velveteen Dream And Dexter Lumis Win, El Hijo Del Fantasma Debuts

Quick links:
After it was revealed that Finn Balor was involved in a locker room incident, The Velveteen Dream teamed up with Dexter Lumis to face The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. Fans also saw Mexican wrestler El Hijo del Fantasma make his debut as he faced Gentleman Jack Gallagher in the first round of the ongoing Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Fans saw two more tournament matches as Jake Atlas faced Drake Maverick and Kushida faced Tony Nese. Dakota Kai also teamed up with Raquel Gonzalez to face the duo of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.
El Hijo del Fantasma made his NXT debut as he faced Gentleman Jack Gallagher in the first round of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Jack Gallagher dominated from the start with his impressive ground moves. However, during the second half of the match, Fantasma made a comeback and scored the win with a Samoan Driver.
As soon as the bell rang, The Undisputed ERA attacked The Velveteen Dream. While the referee was distracted, Damian Priest appeared and attacked Keith lee, taking him out of the match. Dexter Lumis appeared and replaced Lee after the break. The match started and Dexter Lumis took out Roderick Strong while Dream hit Adam Cole with The Purple Rainmaker for the win.
