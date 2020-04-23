WWE NXT Results: The Velveteen Dream And Dexter Lumis Win, El Hijo Del Fantasma Debuts

After it was revealed that Finn Balor was involved in a locker room incident, The Velveteen Dream teamed up with Dexter Lumis to face The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. Fans also saw Mexican wrestler El Hijo del Fantasma make his debut as he faced Gentleman Jack Gallagher in the first round of the ongoing Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Fans saw two more tournament matches as Jake Atlas faced Drake Maverick and Kushida faced Tony Nese. Dakota Kai also teamed up with Raquel Gonzalez to face the duo of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross attacks Ciampa; Balor challenges The Velveteen Dream

WWE NXT Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Results: El Hijo del Fantasma makes NXT debut, defeats Gentleman Jack Gallagher

El Hijo del Fantasma made his NXT debut as he faced Gentleman Jack Gallagher in the first round of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Jack Gallagher dominated from the start with his impressive ground moves. However, during the second half of the match, Fantasma made a comeback and scored the win with a Samoan Driver.

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: WWE NXT results: Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa fight ended by Candice LeRae's entry

WWE NXT Results: The Velveteen Dream & Dexter Lumis defeat Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

As soon as the bell rang, The Undisputed ERA attacked The Velveteen Dream. While the referee was distracted, Damian Priest appeared and attacked Keith lee, taking him out of the match. Dexter Lumis appeared and replaced Lee after the break. The match started and Dexter Lumis took out Roderick Strong while Dream hit Adam Cole with The Purple Rainmaker for the win.

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: WWE NXT Results: Gargano defeats Ciampa, Shirai earns chance to face Charlotte Flair: WWE News

WWE NXT Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Keith Lee saves The Velveteen Dream from The Undisputed ERA

Dakota Kai & Raquel González defeat Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Jake Atlas defeats Drake Maverick

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Kushida defeats Tony Nese

Mia Yim defeats Jessi Kamea

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma defeats Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Keith Lee attacks Damian Priest

The Velveteen Dream & Dexter Lumis defeat NXT Champion Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: WWE NXT Results: Dakota Kai wins, Keith Lee retains his North American title: WWE News