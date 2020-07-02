When John Cena Faced Indian Superstar The Great Khali At WWE One Night Stand 2007: Watch

From 2006 to 2008, Indian superstar The Great Khali dominated WWE with his strength. He battled and battered many legendary WWE superstars and headlined many major WWE PPVs. However, his feud with John Cena was hailed by many for its interesting storyline. Since his debut, The Great Khali was displayed as the monster who no one was able to pin.

However, at 2007 WWE One Night Stand PPV, John Cena did the impossible and became the first wrestler to pin the giant Indian superstar. Fans started calling John Cena the “underdog who slew the giant” and it established him as an unstoppable force.

WWE One Night Stand 2007: How John Cena vs The Great Khali feud started

In papers, John Cena defeated The Great Khali at Judgment Day 2007 by forcing him to submit to the STFU. But, in reality, The Great Khali’s foot was under the bottom rope when he was trapped in the submission hold, meaning Cena should have broken the hold. The referee, however, did not see this and declared Cena the winner.

After their controversial Judgment Day 2007 match, Khali appeared on WWE RAW and challenged Cena to a Falls Count Anywhere match. John Cena accepted the challenge but received a chokeslam from the Indian superstar. Heading into One Night Stand 2007, Khali Chokebombed Cena to win a non-title match against him on the June 2 episode of WWE Main Event.

WWE One Night Stand 2007: John Cena defeats The Great Khali

The Great Khali dominated from the start as he took down John Cena with a spin kick and a leg drop. The contest went into the crowd where Khali hit Cena with a television monitor. John Cena tried to fight back and delivered an attitude adjustment, but The Great Khali recovered and continued the punishment. The Great Khali threw John Cena on a crane which was present at the ringside, But John Cena recovered and delivered another attitude adjustment to Khali off the crane onto the arena floor. John Cena pinned The Great Khali and became the first wrestler to defeat the Indian superstar via pinfall.

Image Source: WWE.com

