When The Great Khali Returned To Assist Jinder Mahal In Defeating Randy Orton; Watch Video

Though the Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton in 2018 had some severe flaws, it marked the return of former world champion The Great Khali in WWE. The "creator" of the Punjabi Prison match returned to help Jinder Mahal retain his title at Battleground 2018. Many believed that The Great Khali will team up with Jinder Mahal in future episodes to dominate WWE, but that didn’t happen as Khali didn’t appear in WWE for months after Battleground 2018.

The Great Khali’s last WWE appearance was at Saudi Arabia event where he entered The Greatest Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

Also Read l WWE India: The Great Khali has a unique way of playing cricket; netizens drop humorous comments: WWE News

Battleground 2018: How Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton feud started?

The feud began at the Money in the Bank PPV 2018, where Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship. On the following episode of WWE SmackDown, Orton explained that he lost focus after The Singh Brothers attempted to attack his father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton. A week later, Randy Orton requested for a rematch and commissioner Shane McMahon gave him what he wanted.

Shane McMahon said that Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton will happen at WWE Battleground, but the format of the match will be decided by the champion. Mahal later entered and chose to fight Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison.

Also Read l WWE India: John Cena defeats The Great Khali to retain WWE title on Judgment Day 2007: WWE News

Battleground 2018: Jinder Mahal defended Randy Orton

In the third-ever Punjabi Prison match, Jinder Mahal came face to face with Randy Orton. The match started with both the superstars going back-and-forth and preventing each other from escaping three of the doors of the inner cage. Randy Orton signalled the referee to open the fourth inner door and delivered an RKO to Mahal. The Singh Brothers appeared and pulled Mahal out of the door, forcing Orton to climb over the inner cage.

Also Read l WWE India: John Cena turns 43: The Great Khali sang on John Cena's birthday back in 2013; watch

After Randy Orton escaped the inner cage, he stopped Jinder Mahal from climbing out of the outer cage. He also fought off Sunil Singh and threw Samir Singh though the announce table. Randy Orton then grabbed a steel chair and attacked Jinder Mahal. He then started climbing the outer cage to escape and win the match. However, The Great Khali appeared and attacked Randy Orton, allowing Mahal to escape the outer structure and retain the WWE Championship.

Also Read l WWE India: Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali fought an intense WWE battle back in 2012; Watch