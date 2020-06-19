The Undertaker Reveals What Is Wrong With Today's Generation Of WWE Superstars

The Undertaker recently spoke to Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, where he discussed multiple topics and shared a number of in-ring stories, with a couple of stories from his life outside the ring. One of the things the WWE veteran talked about was how the current crop of superstars differs from the Golden era or Attitude era crop of superstars. The Undertaker praised the tremendous athleticism of the new wrestlers, but advised them to improve their in-ring character and persona.

“I think what happens though is that these guys rely too much on that aspect of their performance, and not enough on their character and their willingness to sell, and to make things mean something,” The Undertaker explained on the podcast

Also Read l WWE superstars vexed, demand 'long vacations' like Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn get: WWE News

The Undertaker advised the young wrestlers to ‘be smart’ in order to make something work in the ring. He stated that while hard work is very important, pro-wrestling also demands the wrestler ‘use his/her head’. The Undertaker explained that athleticism in the ring is important, but the in-ring persona takes precedence. Per The Undertaker, the persona helps the wrestler to thrill the fans. The future Hall of Famer then praised the WWE Backlash match between Randy Orton and Edge. The Undertaker said that the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' “restored” his faith in the business.

"That tape (Randy Orton vs Edge) right there, that needs to be studied by our main roster guys. That is what professional wrestling is supposed to be."

Also Read l Chris Jericho wants Roman Reigns in AEW, says “He’s at the top of my wish list”

The Undertaker once yelled at the entire locker room

During an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk, Undertaker remembered the time WWE was doing a live non-televised show in Australia and almost every superstar performed poorly. After the event, an angry Undertaker called all the wrestlers in one room and yelled at them. "I said 'We just went out there and stunk it up in front of a million dollar plus house, what do you think these people are going to do the next time we come here? They aren't going to pay to see s--t,'" recalled The Undertaker.

Also Read l Roman Reigns gets behind George Floyd cause, shows support for Black Lives Matter movement: WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Brock Lesnar destroys and silences Roman Reigns in 2018 WWE storyline; watch video