Kevin Owens Pulls Out Of WWE RAW After COVID-19 Case At Performance Center: Reports

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has reportedly opted out of the taping of WWE RAW after it was confirmed that a wrestler tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. In a statement released by the company earlier, WWE's associate medical director Jeffery Dugas revealed that ‘a developmental talent’ tested positive for the virus on June 9, and since then, the doctors have been testing every wrestler and official for COVID-19. Fightful claims that Kevin Owens was not feeling safe working at the WWE Performance Center because the COVID-19 positive wrestler was last seen at the venue. Reports also reveal that when Kevin Owens informed WWE management about his decision, they did not stop him from leaving as it was a genuine concern.

"A developmental talent, who was last on-site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," said Jeffery Dugas, WWE's associate medical director in a statement.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Podcast, wrestling expert David Meltzer said that Kevin Owens’ family played a huge part in his decision. David Meltzer claimed that Kevin Owens' wife’s grandfather passed away from COVID-19 a couple of days ago, and his family doesn’t want him working with someone who might be infected with coronavirus at the WWE Performance Center. “My impression is that he will come back on the 29th so I think he’s just going to miss one week,” said David Meltzer.

Former WWE Champion Kevin Owens’ last in-ring appearance

Kevin Owens’ last in-ring appearance was on the June 15 episode of WWE RAW where he fought and defeated Angel Garza. As soon as the bell rang, Kevin Owens took control of the match by hitting Garza with a series of strikes. After returning from the break, Garza got in an argument with his partner Andrade at ringside.

Kevin Owens took advantage of the distraction and delivered a high-flyer missile dropkick for a near-fall. Angel Garza fought back as he trapped 'The Prizefighter' in a submission hold. However, Kevin Owens squirmed out and delivered a Stunner to win the match. Garza and Andrade’s manager Vega entered the ring and told them they need to work together, but neither man appeared to want their union to continue.

