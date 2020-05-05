Randy Orton Attacks John Cena's Father Outside The Ring On WWE RAW 2014 Episode: Watch

The WWE Universe appeared to be always divided when John Cena and Randy Orton unveiled a bad-blood rivalry against each other. To settle the dispute, WWE officials lined up John Cena and Randy Orton on several occasions but battling inside the ring did not seem to be enough for the WWE veterans. Randy Orton and John Cena made their rivalry look hideous as they went onto pounce over the other with every opportunity found. In one such stance, Randy Orton went on to attack John Cena’s father John Cena Sr., while he was present amongst the audience.

Randy Orton vs John Cena: When John Cena’s father got attacked by Randy Orton in 2014

On a Monday Night RAW segment in 2014, Randy Orton decided to keep it ‘dirty’ as he went on to attack John Cena’s father after losing an electrifying contest against Kofi Kingston. As soon as the fight ended, WWE World Heavyweight champion Randy Orton poured his frustration all over the WWE ring by destroying the commentator’s desk and set up of the entire arena. However, things turned out to be ugly when Randy Orton decided to attack John Cena’s father.

John Cena sr. was immediately taken under medical consideration and John Cena further updated that his father was strong enough to handle such heavy blows from Randy Orton. “He was active and moving around when I was trying to talk to him,” said Cena. “He’s tough. I get all my toughness from him, so he’ll be fine; he’ll be all right,” said John Cena to the WWE Network. However, Randy Orton was highly criticised for it by WWE fans all around the world.

Randy Orton vs John Cena: Highlights

John Cena and Randy Orton have been through numerous fights inside the WWE ring. However, the duo has also teamed up in the past on several occasions. Here’s a glimpse of John Cena and Randy Orton inside the WWE ring.

