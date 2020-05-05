Drew McIntyre Shines Ahead Of Money In The Bank As He Destroys Seth Rollins And Murphy

On this week’s WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was interviewed in the ring where he talked about last week’s event and his upcoming match against Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins first praised the WWE Champion and said that Drew McIntyre is a ‘dominant champion, a fighter, a warrior and an honourable man’. He then changed his tone and said that Drew McIntyre is not a leader and is not capable to lead WWE in the future. Seth Rollins said that a champion has the responsibility to carry WWE through thick and thin, which according to him, Drew McIntyre cannot do.

On WWE RAW last week, Drew McIntyre attacked Seth Rollins after the Money in the Bank contract signing. When Murphy appeared in the ring to help Seth Rollins, the WWE Champion hit him with a Claymore Kick. This week, Murphy challenged Drew McIntyre for a non-title match, which Drew McIntyre accepted. McIntyre and Murphy faced each other in the main event on RAW this week.

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre defeats Murphy

Drew McIntyre dominated from the start as he punished Murphy in front of Seth Rollins. Murphy briefly had the upper hand, but the WWE Champion recovered and delivered a Glasgow Kiss. After the break, Murphy hit Drew McIntyre with some of his best moves. He even delivered a powerbomb on McIntyre that earned him one-count.

Drew McIntyre dodged Murphy’s next move and hit him with a Claymore Kick to win the match. Seth Rollins tricked McIntyre into thinking he had left before returning to hit a superkick to the face. Drew McIntyre avoided The Stomp and attacked Rollins to end the show.

Seth Rollins' last WWE storyline was with Kevin Owens which ended at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the match. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. Fans believe Brock Lesnar could return to WWE and challenge the winner of the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre match in the near future.

