AJ Styles Returns On WWE RAW To Claim Final Spot In Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE officials scheduled a Gauntlet Match on this week’s WWE RAW to find a replacement for Apollo Crews, who got injured last week. To get the final spot in Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, eight superstars collided in the Gauntlet match. The match started with Titus O'Neil and Bobby Lashley. Despite an early onslaught from O'Neil, Lashley defeated him in less than a minute. Bobby Lashley went on to eliminate Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin, respectively.

Humberto Carrillo replaced Shelton Benjamin and gained some momentum over the All-Mighty with his high-flying moves. He successfully delivered a dropkick from the top rope followed by a rolling moonsault. However, Bobby Lashley recovered and started punishing Carrillo. He disqualified himself by using an illegal move and hitting Carrillo with a spear.

Angel Garza entered the ring with a big smile but was not able to seize the moment. Carrillo eliminated him with a victory roll. Austin Theory then entered but was eliminated with superplex.

As Humberto Carrillo was recovering, AJ Styles entered as the final entrant, shocking everyone. He controlled Humberto Carrillo till the end, despite the Mexican delivering his best moves. AJ Styles then locked Carrillo in the Calf Crusher to get the win and earn a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. AJ Styles then picked up the mic and delivered a promo.

AJ Styles cut a promo following the gauntlet match

AJ Styles admitted that he got buried by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. However, he said he didn’t lose the match as The Boneyard match didn’t have any rules. He then talked about upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match and said he’s ready to become Mr MITB. “I am now in the most unique Money in the Bank ladder match and it's worth it. In fact, I'm going to do anything, and I mean anything, to get that Money in the Bank contract. If that means throwing Rey Mysterio or Aleister Black off the top of WWE Headquarters? So be it."

