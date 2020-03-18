When The Undertaker Sported The 'biker Look' For The First Time In WWE

Fans all over the world were surprised to see The Undertaker in his old biker look as he arrived on this week’s WWE RAW to sign the WrestleMania contract with AJ Styles. It’s been more than 15 years since The Undertaker abandoned the Undertaker biker look and became the 'Phenom' we all know today. Here’s the complete story of The Undertaker biker look.

The Undertaker reintroduced as the ‘American Bad A**’

During the Attitude Era, WWE made a huge change in The Undertaker’s character so that the people of the 2000s could relate to him. After taking ab eight-month break from wrestling, The Undertaker was reintroduced as a wrestler who would enter the ring while riding a bike. The Undertaker biker look consisted of a black jacket, sunglasses and a bandana. He even changed his entrance music to a popular rock song at the time, a single by Kid Rock. However, the theme consisted of Undertaker’s iconic three bells at the beginning of the song.

With The Undertaker biker look, he started a feud with WWE’s biggest heel Triple H. The Undertaker headlined many PPVs, but The Undertaker lost most of them. The Undertaker then teamed up with his in-ring brother Kane and became the Tag-Team champion. However, the duo soon lost their championship when Kane got injured while training. The Undertaker again started feuds with then WWF Champions but lost most of them.

The Undertaker as the ‘Big Evil’

The Undertaker was again reintroduced, but this time he was the heel called "Big Evil". He made a huge impact from the off. After a month, he defeated Rob Van Dam to win the WWF Hardcore Championship. He then started a storyline with The Rock and went on to face Ric Flair at WrestleMania 18. He won at WrestleMania and started a storyline with Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, in September 2003, The Undertaker was drafted on WWE SmackDown and started a rivalry with Brock Lesnar. At No Mercy 2003, The Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar as he was interrupted by Vince McMahon. This match resulted in a feud with Vince McMahon, which ended at Survivor Series. Kane interfered and helped Vince McMahon bury The Undertaker. The Undertaker disappeared for some time following the match and returned as the Phenom (his old and present character).

