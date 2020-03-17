WWE RAW Results, Highlights: Stone Cold Celebrates 3:16 Day, The Undertaker Gets New Look

The latest episode of WWE RAW took place at an empty arena in the WWE Performance Center. While the arena lacked the usual chants from the WWE Universe, the show had enough firepower to keep the fans glued to their television sets. From the returning Stone Cold Steve Austin to Edge challenging Randy Orton to a match at WrestleMania 36, the show had it all.

Here are some of the key moments and the WWE RAW results from the March 16 episode -

WWE RAW Results: Edge issues a challenge

The empty arena was not a matter of concern as the Rated-R Superstar was just there to challenge Randy Orton for a match at WrestleMania. Staring through the camera through the entire segment, Edge addressed Orton attacking him and wife Beth Phoenix before calling out 'The Viper' for a 'Last Man Standing Match' at WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Results: Undertaker and AJ Styles sign the contract for their match at WrestleMania

From one interesting segment to the other, the Undertaker brought back his old days after he debuted a new look for the contract-signing segment. A frustrated Undertaker made his way to the ring before destroying the table and the entire set up. All this while, the Phenomenal One played mind games with the Phenom from the screen. AJ Styles signed his contract at a different location and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson delivered it to The Undertaker. What followed? The two members of the OC endured an onslaught before The Undertaker shoved a signed contract into Anderson's mouth.

WWE RAW Results: Kevin Owens with a passionate promo

'The Prizefighter' once against showcased his incredible promo skills after he delivered a passionate promo backstage. Kevin Owens used WrestleMania 36 being relocated to the Performance Center in his promo to challenge Seth Rollins for a match at the pay-per-view event. Owens stated he wanted to face Rollins at the very arena where his WWE career started.

WWE RAW Results: Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrates 3:16 Day

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin wrapped up the show with another impressive segment. Stone Cold Steve Austin entered the ring in style before addressing empty seats in the arena. Steve Austin further drank beer as he stated several reasons to explain what 3:16 day meant. All this while, WWE commentator Byron Saxton was in the crowd (empty crowd) rating each one of Stone Cold Steve Austin's reasons.

Saxton soon was in the ring with Stone Cold before falling victim to one of his vicious stunners.

'The Man' Becky Lynch joined the Rattlesnake with the duo enjoying some more beers to conclude the show.

WWE RAW Results and Review

While the recent episode lacked any major match, it made up with some great segments and promos. The only match of the episode saw Rey Mysterio continue his rivalry with Andrade and face off in a singles match. Mysterio delivered the 619 before finishing off Andrade with a splash.

WWE News: WrestleMania 36 relocated to Performance Center

