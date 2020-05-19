Who Is Shad Gaspard Wife? Missing Former WWE Star's Wife Was An Ex-bodybuilder

The wrestling fraternity was in for a shock after news of Shad Gaspard missing broke out on Sunday. Gaspard was swimming at Venice Beach, California with his son when he was caught by a riptide. The lifeguards rescued many swimmers but reported that Shad Gaspard was missing. According to TMZ, before the Shad Gaspard missing news was reported, the WWE star asked the lifeguards and rescue workers to help his son first.

Shad Gaspard missing: Who is Shad Gaspard wife?

With the former WWE star missing, here's a look at who is Shad Gaspard wife. Shad, who featured in the Bollywood movie Brothers, is married to fitness model and athlete Siliana Gaspard. The couple had their first child in April 2010. Siliana Gaspard was at the beach when the news of Shad Gaspard missing was released. She, along with her son, remained on the beach as the operations continued on Sunday and Monday. According to a Daily Mail witness, the son was inconsolable, after Shad Gaspard went missing in an attempt to save him.

Who is Shad Gaspard wife? What does Siliana Gaspard do?

According to her Instagram bio, Siliana Gaspard is a certified trainer and nutritionist and offers advice on how to incorporate a healthy lifestyle into a routine in addition to exercise tips. Gaspard offers lifestyle coaching as well as physical training and nutritional advice and is the owner of Destination Luxury Fit Retreats. In an interview with Simply Shredded in 2013, Shad Gaspard's wife said that her diet was oriented on listening to her body and having simple and clean food.

Who is Shad Gaspard wife? Was Siliana Gaspard a bodybuilder?

Before taking up lifestyle coaching as a career, Shad Gaspard's wife was a fitness model and a competitive bodybuilder. Gaspard first competed in a National Physique Committee show in the summer of 2011 and revealed that her interest in fitness grew after putting on weight during pregnancy. Siliana won the won Overall Bikini in Dallas Europa 2011 and won 3rd place in the North American Championships in Cleveland. She was also crowned as the Miss Texas Bikini in 2011.

Who is Shad Gaspard wife? Siliana Gaspard was a former tennis prodidy

In a 2013 interview with Women's Fitness, Siliana, who is Shad Gaspard wife, revealed that she played tennis for the majority of her life. Gaspard is a native of Bulgaria and grew up in different countries including the US and Canada. According to Heavy, Gaspard was a nationally ranked tennis prodigy at that time. Siliana revealed that she looked up to her mother and believes she was a perfect role model as she is the strongest woman she knows.

Shad Gaspard missing: Shad Gaspard death not confirmed with WWE star missing

Officials are still searching the area looking for Shad Gaspard and shared a photo of him taken earlier in the day in hopes he will be found. Shad vanished after a second wave emerged and Los Angeles Fire Department lifeguard specialist Pono Barnes has confirmed that Shad was the only person to go missing. Days before he went missing, the former wrestler shared heartfelt photos with his son along with a video of them walking together by the ocean. The search operation continued until sundown on Sunday and it was resumed on Monday morning at around 7:00 am local time according to TMZ, and there have been no updates on the matter so far.

