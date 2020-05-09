WWE SmackDown Results: Jeff Hardy Returns, Bray Wyatt And Braun Strowman Come Face To Face

In the last WWE SmackDown episode before MITB 2020, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt met each other in the ring ahead of their title match on Sunday. Fans also saw the return of high-flying legend Jeff Hardy as he began a storyline with former WWE champion Sheamus. Ahead of MITB 2020, Tamina and Lacey Evans teamed up to face the duo of Bayley and Sasha Banks. In the main event, Otis joined Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak to take on the trio of King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE SmackDown results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE SmackDown results: Jeff Hardy returns, starts a feud with Sheamus

Jeff Hardy returned to WWE SmackDown and told Renee Young that he’s not done with WWE. He looked at the camera and told the WWE universe that he’s ready for one last run. Sheamus interrupted the interview and said Jeff Hardy doesn’t have the drive anymore. The two fought, and Jeff Hardy took out 'The Celtic Warrior' with a Swanton Bomb.

WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman come face to face ahead of Money in the Bank 2020

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman entered the ring and called out his MITB 2020 challenger Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt listened to the champion and walked to the ring with open arms. He offered Braun Strowman one last chance to return by his side and become the black sheep again. The Universal Champion refused and walked away from Bray Wyatt.

