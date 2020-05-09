Money In The Bank 2020: Complete Match Card Of WWE's Upcoming MITB 2020 PPV

For the first time in WWE history, a WWE PPV will take place on the terrace of the WWE Headquarters. WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will take place at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut on May 10, 2020. Apart from the two traditional Money in the Bank matches, Money in the Bank 2020 will feature incredible match-ups like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Tamina and many more.

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020 time: Photos From Stamford Set Leaked And Fans Can’t Wait To Watch PPV

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020 time: When is Money in the Bank 2020? Full schedule and complete match card of WWE marquee event

Money in the Bank 2020 matches: Here’s the full match card for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank 2020 PPV

Money in the Bank 2020 matches: Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Money in the Bank 2020 matches: Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Money in the Bank 2020 matches: WWE Universal Championship - Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Money in the Bank 2020 matches: WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Money in the Bank 2020 matches: WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Money in the Bank 2020 matches: WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Fatal 4-Way Tag team match): The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker, and/or Wesley Blake) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado).

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020 predictions: AJ Styles returns on WWE RAW to claim final spot in Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Gear up for the chaos THIS SUNDAY at #MITB with these two 2️⃣5️⃣ facts about the unpredictable #LadderMatch. 💰 pic.twitter.com/QLjEfZqqNX — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2020

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020 predictions: Drew McIntyre shines ahead of Money in the Bank as he destroys Seth Rollins and Murphy